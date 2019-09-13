Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 12:38 PM IST

India, All India

NASA joins hands with ISRO in reaching out to Vikram lander

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 11:35 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 11:35 am IST

The attempts will be made till September 20-21 when the sunlight will be there in the area where the Vikram has landed.

National Aeronautics and Administration's (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is sending radio signals to Vikram. (Photo: File | Representational)
 National Aeronautics and Administration's (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is sending radio signals to Vikram. (Photo: File | Representational)

Mumbai: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is continuing its attempt to reach out to India's moon lander sending communication skills with its Deep Space Network (DSN), officials said.

News agency, IANS reported that American space agency, National Aeronautics and Administration's (NASA) Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) is sending radio signals to Vikram.

An unnamed source told news agency IANS that attempts are being made to re-estabilish communication links with the moon lander Vikram.

"The attempts will be made till September 20-21 when the sunlight will be there in the area where the Vikram has landed," he said.

ISRO is trying to re-establish link with its Indian Deep Space Network (IDSN) at Byalalu near Bengaluru.

Spaceflight Now quoted Lori Glaze, head of NASA’s planetary science division, in a presentation Tuesday to the National Academies’ Committee on Astrobiology and Planetary Sciences saying, “We did have a NASA Laser Retroreflector Array flying on that mission, so we’ll look out for that (Vikram lander) as we go forward, just as we continue to look for the Laser Retroreflector Array that was on Beresheet. We’ll hopefully be getting some images of where that lander laid to rest.”

Scott Tilley, an amateur astronomer helped find a weather satellite IMAGE in 2018 that was considered to be lost. IMAGE was launched by NASA in 2000 and lost contact after five years.

Tilley, who is also helping out track Vikram lander wrote, "DSN24 just switched to #VikramLander! Await tune up and tracking to start now."

Tags: nasa, isro, chandrayaan 2, vikram lander
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

The leaders of the NC were locked down and barred from any kind of communication in Kashmir with hundreds of others as article 370 was revoked from the state on August 5. (Photo: File | PTI)

High Court asks J&K govt to allow NC leaders to meet Omar, Farooq Abdullah

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced the reimplementation of the odd-even vehicle scheme in the state from November 4 to 15, 2019 in order to tackle pollution. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Diwali pollution ahead, odd-even back in Delhi between Nov 4-15

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on BJP led Uttar Pradesh government saying that the party has nothing to do with women security at all. (Photo: File)

Priyanka blames BJP for negligence on Chinmayanad case, asks 'Why is UP police going slow?'

The government has removed from its blacklist names of 312 Sikh foreign nationals involved in anti-India activities and only two persons figure in the list now, Home Ministry officials said on Friday. (Representational Image)

Centre removes 312 Sikh foreign nationals from blacklist, 2 remain

MOST POPULAR

1

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

2

Apple's horrible misses so far this year

3

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: King Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

4

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

5

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham