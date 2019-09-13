Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

India, All India

More BJP-run states reject stiff Motor Vehicles fines

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 1:56 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 1:56 am IST

The party feels the law could also take a toll on the pro-people image of the Narendra Modi government.

Union surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)
 Union surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari’s new Motor Vehicles Act is facing opposition from within. Mr Gadkari, a former BJP president, who is also considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, is facing embarrassment due to his own party’s state governments joining Opposition-run state governments in opposing implementation of the new law. On Thursday, the Uttar Pradesh government signalled that it too was considering a reduction in the new penalties, joining a growing band of states that find the fines in the amended law too high.

Several state governments — including Guj-arat, Haryana, Mahara-shtra, Uttarakhand and Karnataka — all ruled by the BJP, have already rejected the amended MV Act. While some have sought opinions from their respective legal departments, most have decided not to implement the steep challan regime and proposed a steep reduction in these amounts. Mr Gadkari was pushing for the MV Act for the past few years and any setback to the implementation of the new provisions could be seen as a dent to the image and stature of the senior BJP leader.

Non-BJP states like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Punjab have already rejected outright the implementation of the law and reportedly sought the views of their legal departments. The minister has come under severe criticism from the Opposition and BJP-ruled states alike on implementing higher challan rates as these governments feel such a steep hike could prove to be an unpopular move.

Mr Gadkari had on Wednesday defended the steep hike in penalties, while acknowledging the states were free to roll them back. “If they want to reduce fines, let them, but the lives of people should be saved and there should be less accidents. There has to be awareness over this,” he said

However, senior BJP leaders are of the view that the implementation of the MV Act has been hasty, and that it needed more discussion with stakeholders. They fear the high amount of penalties could hurt it in the coming state Assembly polls in Maharasthra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

“The move could very well backfire as the middle class and urban population — the core support base of the BJP — would be the ones most affected by the legislation,” a source pointed out.

The party feels the law could also take a toll on the pro-people image of the Narendra Modi government. “The steep fine amounts are sending a wrong signal that the government is out to severely punish people, mainly the middle class, for even minor traffic offences,” the sources added.

Several state governments have said the penalties have to be proportional to the offences. “It can’t be this excessive even for purposes of deterrence. Bad advice and legal drafting by the ministry is also believed to be causing an embarrassment as most governments have sought legal opinion on the issue,” the sources added.

Sources also pointed out that though the Maharashtra government was part of the committee that cleared the high challan amounts, the state has now decided against the implementation of such rates as it feels it may prove suicidal as it heads towards the Assembly polls.

Announcing the UP government’s decision on Thursday, state transport minister Ashok Kataria said: “In the interest of the people of the state, the government is reconsidering what should be done. We will soon take a decision and come out with the rates of penalty.”

Tags: nitin gadkari, motor vehicles act
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The Indian and Chinese soldiers also conducted the customary banner drill, under which both sides hold banners asking the other side to vacate the area. (Photo: PTI/File)

India, China armies ‘disengage’ after scuffles erupt in Ladakh

Home ministry says it is ready to conclude ongoing peace negotiations by end of the year.

Centre rejects plea for separate flag, constitution for Nagaland

BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh, Medinipur’s MP, met Mr Shah and other central leaders to finalise the names of national leaders, including ministers, who will visit the state during the festival to drum up support for the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

West Bengal: BJP to use Durga Puja to woo voters

The Chennai city police in a media statement said, S Yesupadam, a supervisor working along with four maids in the Lankalingham's bungalow broke upon the door when Reeta didn't open the door till 9 AM. When he opened the door, he found Reeta's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. He informed the Nungambakkam police about the incident who rushed on site. (Photo: File | Representational)

Chennai: Lanson joint MD Reeta Lankalingham found dead, suicide suspected

MOST POPULAR

1

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

2

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

3

Hyderabad family buys Ganpati laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

4

Telangana: 2 goats 'arrested' for grazing on saplings, owner fined

5

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham