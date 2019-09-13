Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

'Kashmir' most googled term across globe after abrogation of Article 370

The 15-year data from the Google Trends analysis tool showed that Google searches for Kashmir has soared.

The internet users googled 'Kashmir' more than ever before, in August. (Photo: Representational)
New Delhi: After the Centre stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, the global interest in Kashmir has increased.

The 15-year data from Google Trends analysis tool showed that searches for Kashmir has soared after the nullification of Article 370, The Hindustan Times reported.

Internet users googled ''Kashmir'' more than ever before in August. Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was repealed by the government last month.

Earlier, following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack, which killed 40 CRPF personnel, the search for ''Kashmir'' had spiked.

In August, however, the figures showed that ''Kashmir'' was searched nearly twice as compared to February.

The search for the phrase "Jammu and Kashmir'' also increased in August, but the term "Kashmir'' witnessed a 10 times more increase.

Kashmir has garnered interest from across the globe. The interest shown by six out of eight South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations was highest in the past 10 years. Similarly, there was a shoot in search for Kashmir by five of the seven countries that are part of the G7.

In neighouring Pakistan, ''Kashmir'' was googled three times more in August than it was in February.

The other most searched words in August were Article 370, Kashmir flag, Kashmir map and Kashmir issue.

 

