Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 AM IST

India, All India

Kamal Nath skips AICC meet called by Sonia Gandhi

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 2:51 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 2:51 am IST

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Thursday ‘skipped’ the AICC meeting called by Congress’s interim president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi to discuss issues concerning the country, giving rise to speculation that appointment of MP Congress chief may be delayed further.

Although, sources close to Mr Nath cited official engagements of the chief minister including the state cabinet meeting, held on Thursday, as the reason for his inability to attend the AICC meeting, a section of Congress here saw the development fallout of failure of consensus in the party on the appointment of new MP Congress chief.

AICC general secretary in-charge of MP Deepak Babaria however told this newspaper that “Appointment of new PCC chief of MP may take place any time. Process of choosing new PCC chief for MP is in progress”.

He confirmed that Mr Nath could not attend the AICC meeting. Sources said Mr Nath has deputed state finance minister Tarun Bhanot as his representative at the meeting of PCC presidents, Congress Legislature Party leaders and AICC general secretaries chaired by Ms Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday. Besides, MP PCC vice-president Chandrabhasha Sekhar also represented the state party in the meeting.

“Talks making rounds in the party said Mr Nath along with senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was scheduled to meet Mrs Gandhi after the AICC meeting to discuss the appointment of new Congress chief for MP.

But, Mr Nath chose to skip the AICC meeting sparking speculations that consensus on the new PCC chief was yet to be reached”, a senior Congress leader in the know of the things told this newspaper here.

Mr Scindia attended the AICC meeting in the capacity as AICC general secretary.

Sources disclosed that Mr Babaria had held discussions with Mr Scindia on the issue at the latter’s bungalow in Delhi on Wednesday evening. But, what transpired in the meeting was yet to be known.

Tags: kamal nath, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

