Internet asks Piyush Goyal 'Newton ne kya kia, if Einstein discovered gravity'

Published : Sep 13, 2019, 11:14 am IST
Twitter promptly pointed out that it was Newton and not Einstein who discovered gravity and both scientists shot up in the trending lists.

New Delhi: On Thursday, Union minister Piyush Goyal’s defence of the economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s led to an inadvertent error on the “discovery” of gravity which set the social media buzzing. Later, Goyal said his remarks were taken out of context. 

"If you're looking at a five trillion dollar economy, the country will have to grow at 12 per cent. Today it's growing at 6 per cent," he said.

"Don't get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity... If you'd only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I don't think there would have been any innovation in this world," he added.

Twitter promptly pointed out that it was Newton and not Einstein who discovered gravity and the names of both scientists shot up in the trending lists.

 

On Wednesday, finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comment linking millennials' preference for Uber and Ola cabs to the auto sector crisis had set off a flurry of criticism on social media. Sarcastic hashtag "#BoycottMillennials" quickly became a top trend.

 

