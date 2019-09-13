Internet asks Piyush Goyal 'Newton ne kya kia, if Einstein discovered gravity'

Twitter promptly pointed out that it was Newton and not Einstein who discovered gravity and both scientists shot up in the trending lists.

New Delhi: On Thursday, Union minister Piyush Goyal’s defence of the economy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s led to an inadvertent error on the “discovery” of gravity which set the social media buzzing. Later, Goyal said his remarks were taken out of context.

"If you're looking at a five trillion dollar economy, the country will have to grow at 12 per cent. Today it's growing at 6 per cent," he said.

"Don't get into those maths. Those maths have never helped Einstein discover gravity... If you'd only gone by structured formulae and what was past knowledge, I don't think there would have been any innovation in this world," he added.

Twitter promptly pointed out that it was Newton and not Einstein who discovered gravity and the names of both scientists shot up in the trending lists.

1. Einstein didn't discover gravity.



2. Newton did.



3. Gravity was discovered based on Mathematical work of laws of motion, not falling apple. pic.twitter.com/9Ydsw8FE2W — Sumit Kashyap (@sumitkashyapjha) September 12, 2019

Stop mocking @PiyushGoyal ! It's a well known fact that maths didn't help Einstein to discover gravity. He discovered it when he saw Ola charges coming down after a surge. — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) September 12, 2019

"those maths have never helped Einstein" pic.twitter.com/Q714jIloVs — Einstein's Gravity (@brumbyoz) September 12, 2019

Today Piyush Goyal said that Einstein Discovered Gravity.



Newton: Ha BC Humne to Chole Kulche discover Kiye hai — Einstein Nеhr_who (@Nehr_who) September 12, 2019

If Einstein discovered gravity, what did Newton do? 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 — aparna (@FuschiaScribe) September 12, 2019

Yes, Mr. Minister. Einstein did not need maths to discover gravity since Newton already had. Now wait for HRD Minister to say that long before Newton our ancients knew all about gravity (or has he already?)



With such ministers, only God can #FixTheEconomy pic.twitter.com/Zcpj2jOjP8 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 12, 2019

So yesterday the Finance Minister blamed millennials and today Piyush Goel says to leave maths out of the economy! God help us. #BoycottMillennials — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) September 12, 2019

Piyush Goel says that don't get into calculations about the economy. Don't get into maths. Maths never helped Einstein discover Gravity. Is this joke on economy — Amit Kumar (@amitkumarz) September 12, 2019

Nirmala seethraman :economy slowdown due to millennial..



Piyush goel:Hold my beer

Economy slow down due to maths... — haris (@harispmna) September 12, 2019

Why should Nirmala have all the fun? Piyush Goyal has just delivered a blockbuster dialogue



"Don't get into calculations about the economy. Don't get into maths. Maths never helped Einstein discover Gravity" 🙄



Millennials and Maths are the problem. Not Modi Govt. Understood? pic.twitter.com/JCoCIbdoxp — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 12, 2019

Reporter : Sir how India would become 5 trillion Economy in such growth rate?



Piyush Goyal : Don't look at numbers. Math never helped Einstein discover Gravity.



Fact : Gravity was discovered by Newton in 1687.

🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/aj58N87IgV — IRONY MAN (@karanku100) September 12, 2019

On Wednesday, finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's comment linking millennials' preference for Uber and Ola cabs to the auto sector crisis had set off a flurry of criticism on social media. Sarcastic hashtag "#BoycottMillennials" quickly became a top trend.