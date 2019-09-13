Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 AM IST

India, All India

Fate of 19 lakh left out of NRC may put India in a fix

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 3:39 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 3:39 am IST

Out of 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC published recently.

Meanwhile, the MEA on Thursday reiterated that the NRC is a transparent legal process monitored by the Supreme Court and reiterated that the NRC process is an “internal matter” of India.
 Meanwhile, the MEA on Thursday reiterated that the NRC is a transparent legal process monitored by the Supreme Court and reiterated that the NRC process is an “internal matter” of India.

New Delhi: With Bangladesh consistently maintaining that it would not take back any alleged illegal immigrants from Assam, India may find itself in a spot on what to do with over 19 lakh (1.9 million) people, who have been left out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, even though New Delhi continues to emphasise that all legal remedies are open to these people.

Meanwhile, the MEA on Thursday reiterated that the NRC is a transparent legal process monitored by the Supreme Court and reiterated that the NRC process is an “internal matter” of India.

On any situation in the future if a large number of people were rendered “stateless” after their legal remedies were exhausted, government sources on Thursday said a decision would be taken on “whatever happens in the future”.

It may be recalled that the MEA had, earlier this month, said those who didn’t find their names in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not “stateless” and will continue to enjoy all the rights of citizens until they exhaust all the remedies available under the law. The MEA had also said exclusion from the NRC has no implication on the rights of an individual resident in Assam and that they will not be deprived of any rights or entitlements, which they have enjoyed before till they exhaust all legal remedies available to them as per law.

The NRC had been prepared to reportedly identify Indian citizens living in Assam since March 24, 1971 or before. Out of 3.3 crore applicants, over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final NRC published recently.

“Exclusion from the NRC has no implication on the rights of an individual resident in Assam. For those who are not in the final list will not be detained and will continue to enjoy all the rights as before till they have exhausted all the remedies available under the law. It does not make the excluded person ‘stateless’. It also does not make him or her a ‘foreigner’, within the legal meaning of the term. They will not be deprived of any rights or entitlements which they have enjoyed before,” the MEA had said.

Tags: national register of citizens, mea
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar.

ED quizzes DK Shivakumar daughter for over 7 hrs

The incident has created panic among the traders as incident took place in one of the most crowded localities of fancy Bazar, hub of business in Assam.

Employee mistaken to be owner, shot dead in Assam

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Pak boycotts Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conference in Delhi

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

Pak rules out second Jadhav access, Delhi still hopeful

MOST POPULAR

1

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

2

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

3

Hyderabad family buys Ganpati laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

4

Telangana: 2 goats 'arrested' for grazing on saplings, owner fined

5

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham