Employee mistaken to be owner, shot dead in Assam

The police suspected that miscreants had silencer fitted pistol as nearby shop keeper could not hear the sound of bullets fired by the miscreants.

The incident has created panic among the traders as incident took place in one of the most crowded localities of fancy Bazar, hub of business in Assam.

Guwahati: Sensation prevailed in Guwahati on Thursday evening when motorcycle-borne criminals entered into a business premises and shot dead an employee of the firm, resembling him to be the owner of the firm in Kumarpara area of the Fancy Bazar in Guwahati.

The eyewitnesses of the incident said that miscreants came to Jagdamba Steel at about 6:45 pm and asked the accountant who is Shyam Sundar Sharma, the owner of the shop. The accountant, whose name was also Shyam Sundar Sharma said, “I am Shyam Sundar Sharma.”

Pointing out that assailants were carrying small arms, the employees, who were present when the incident took place, said that one of them took out his pistol and opened fire on the accountant. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

The miscreants also threatened other employees not to make noise. One of them was pointing pistol on other employees also, said the eyewitnesses of the incident.

The assailants, who managed to escape unchallenged, are suspected to have been looking for the owner of the shop Shyam Sharma, a leading businessman of Guwahati, dealing in the trade of iron-scrap and steel but his accountant having similar name became victim.

Meanwhile, city police said that they have launched a massive combing operations and trying to nab the miscreants. Informing that police have started frisking and search on all the entry and exit point of the city, officer-in-charge of the area said that they are also collecting the video footages from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the assailants.

