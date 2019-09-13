Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:49 AM IST

India, All India

Employee mistaken to be owner, shot dead in Assam

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 4:08 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 4:08 am IST

The police suspected that miscreants had silencer fitted pistol as nearby shop keeper could not hear the sound of bullets fired by the miscreants.

The incident has created panic among the traders as incident took place in one of the most crowded localities of fancy Bazar, hub of business in Assam.
 The incident has created panic among the traders as incident took place in one of the most crowded localities of fancy Bazar, hub of business in Assam.

Guwahati: Sensation prevailed in Guwahati on Thursday evening when motorcycle-borne criminals entered into a business premises and shot dead an employee of the firm, resembling him to be the owner of the firm in Kumarpara area of the Fancy Bazar in Guwahati.

The eyewitnesses of the incident said that miscreants came to Jagdamba Steel at about 6:45 pm and asked the accountant who is Shyam Sundar Sharma, the owner of the shop. The accountant, whose name was also Shyam Sundar Sharma said, “I am Shyam Sundar Sharma.”

Pointing out that assailants were carrying small arms, the employees, who were present when the incident took place, said that one of them took out his pistol and opened fire on the accountant. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.  

The miscreants also threatened other employees not to make noise. One of them was pointing pistol on other employees also, said the eyewitnesses of the incident.

The police suspected that miscreants had silencer fitted pistol as nearby shop keeper could not hear the sound of bullets fired by the miscreants.

The assailants, who managed to escape unchallenged, are suspected to have been looking for the owner of the shop Shyam Sharma, a leading businessman of Guwahati, dealing in the trade of iron-scrap and steel but his accountant having similar name became victim.

Meanwhile, city police said that they have launched a massive combing operations and trying to nab the miscreants. Informing that police have started frisking and search on all the entry and exit point of the city, officer-in-charge of the area said that they are also collecting the video footages from nearby CCTV cameras to identify the assailants.

The incident has created panic among the traders as incident took place in one of the most crowded localities of fancy Bazar, hub of business in Assam.

Tags: miscreants, shot dead
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka minister D.K. Shivakumar.

ED quizzes DK Shivakumar daughter for over 7 hrs

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

Pak boycotts Shanghai Cooperation Organisation conference in Delhi

Former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav (Photo: File)

Pak rules out second Jadhav access, Delhi still hopeful

Meanwhile, the MEA on Thursday reiterated that the NRC is a transparent legal process monitored by the Supreme Court and reiterated that the NRC process is an “internal matter” of India.

Fate of 19 lakh left out of NRC may put India in a fix

MOST POPULAR

1

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

2

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

3

Hyderabad family buys Ganpati laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

4

Telangana: 2 goats 'arrested' for grazing on saplings, owner fined

5

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham