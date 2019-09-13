Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 AM IST

India, All India

Centre rejects plea for separate flag, constitution for Nagaland

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 1:09 am IST

Naga civil society tells armed rebels to seal peace deal swiftly.

Home ministry says it is ready to conclude ongoing peace negotiations by end of the year.
 Home ministry says it is ready to conclude ongoing peace negotiations by end of the year.

Guwahati: The Union home ministry has rejected the demand of a separate flag and constitution for Nagaland and has decided to conclude the ongoing peace talks with the Naga rebel groups soon, by the end of this year.

Saying that the Naga rebel groups have been insistent on their demand, authoritative security sources told this newspaper that Nagaland’s powerful civil society body had asked the armed rebel groups to sign the peace deal even if the Government of India does not agree to a separate flag and constitution for the state.

Noting that Naga civil society was firm in its opinion that a peace agreement between the Naga rebels and the Government of India should be signed at the earliest, security sources said they are of the view that the Naga people may continue to fight democratically for these issues, which could not be accommodated in the ongoing peace talks.

Refusing to comment on the frequent statements by the NSCN (I-M) in the media against the peace talks, the sources said that the posturing of the outfit before the media had various internal dynamics. “So far as the demand of a separate flag and constitution for Nagaland is concerned, the stand of the Government of India has also been clarified by Nagaland governor R.N. Ravi at a congregation of civil society groups on August 16,” a source said, adding: “The congregation, which was attended by members and representatives of all civil society groups of Nagaland, was called to felicitate Mr Ravi. In his address to the large gathering of civil society groups and their members, Mr Ravi had noted that the Government of India had not agreed to the demand for a separate flag and constitution.”

Indicating that the demand for a separate flag and constitution would not delay the peace process, the sources said all the Naga armed rebel groups engaged in the peace talks have also agreed to lay down arms.

Asserting that there will be only one solution to the Naga political problem, the sources said that the “Framework Agreement” signed and sealed on August 3, 2015 between the Centre and NSCN (I-M) had laid down the roadmap for the ongoing peace talks, which were now almost in the final stage.

NSCN (I-M) general secretary Muivah in a statement has also welcomed all stakeholders to be a part of the peace process. The outfit called on all rebel groups to resolve their differences and seize the opportunity in finding a solution.

The security sources also said the NSCN (I-M) leadership had often claimed that their statements had been blown out of proportion by the media.

Tags: union home ministry, nagaland
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

The Indian and Chinese soldiers also conducted the customary banner drill, under which both sides hold banners asking the other side to vacate the area. (Photo: PTI/File)

India, China armies ‘disengage’ after scuffles erupt in Ladakh

Union surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo: PTI)

More BJP-run states reject stiff Motor Vehicles fines

BJP state unit chief Dilip Ghosh, Medinipur’s MP, met Mr Shah and other central leaders to finalise the names of national leaders, including ministers, who will visit the state during the festival to drum up support for the BJP ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

West Bengal: BJP to use Durga Puja to woo voters

The Chennai city police in a media statement said, S Yesupadam, a supervisor working along with four maids in the Lankalingham's bungalow broke upon the door when Reeta didn't open the door till 9 AM. When he opened the door, he found Reeta's lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. He informed the Nungambakkam police about the incident who rushed on site. (Photo: File | Representational)

Chennai: Lanson joint MD Reeta Lankalingham found dead, suicide suspected

MOST POPULAR

1

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

2

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

3

Hyderabad family buys Ganpati laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

4

Telangana: 2 goats 'arrested' for grazing on saplings, owner fined

5

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham