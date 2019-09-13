Boat capsizes during Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal, 11 dead

'At least 40 police personnel are present at the spot along with other authorities and professional swimmers,' said ASP.

At least 11 bodies were recovered while five people have been rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized Friday morning during Ganesh immersion. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: At least 11 bodies were recovered while five people have been rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized Friday morning during Ganesh immersion. The search operation is underway.

“Five people have been rescued out of 16 and we have recovered 11 bodies till now. A search operation is underway and we are trying to rescue other people as well. According to the locals, only these many people had drowned here, but we are still searching in case we find some other people,” said Akhil Patel, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP).

“This incident occurred at around 4:30 in the morning. At least 40 police personnel are present at the spot along with other authorities and professional swimmers. State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team is also present at the spot,” he added.