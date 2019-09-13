Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 08:51 AM IST

India, All India

Being active on social media not enough, reach out directly: Sonia to Cong leaders

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 8:24 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 8:24 am IST

Besides Rahul Gandhi, many leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi, regularly take to Twitter to express their opinion on various issues.

Sonia Gandhi, who does not have a Twitter account to date, was speaking at a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders at the party headquarters here. (Photo: File)
 Sonia Gandhi, who does not have a Twitter account to date, was speaking at a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders at the party headquarters here. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday told her party colleagues that being active on social media is not enough and the party needs a concrete plan to reach out directly to the people.

Sonia Gandhi, who does not have a Twitter account to date, was speaking at a meeting of All India Congress Committee (AICC) leaders at the party headquarters here.

"It is not enough to be active and aggressive on social media. Even though that too is needed, we need to do that better. Far more important is to go to the people directly," she said.

The Congress, during Rahul Gandhi's tenure as party chief, had recalibrated its social media plan. The party has aggressively used social media to target the government.

Besides Rahul Gandhi, many Congress leaders, including party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, regularly take to Twitter to express their opinion on various issues.

Speaking at the meeting, Sonia Gandhi said the country is looking to the Congress to confront and combat the forces that appropriate Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Dr B R Ambedkar and misrepresent their true messages for their nefarious ends.

"We must stand up fearlessly to fight on the streets, fight in villages, towns and cities. We must have a concrete agitational agenda on issues of pressing concern to the people, whether they be economic or social," she said.

"We are soon going to have elections in three states. The situation is challenging and it is only if we keep party interests and nothing else other than party interests uppermost in our minds, that we will regain our lost position," she added.

Sonia Gandhi, who took over as party chief months after the Congress faced a drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, said states ruled by the party should emerge as model states.

These states must stand out as examples of sensitive and responsive governance, accountable and transparent administration, she said.

"We must be seen to be fulfilling our manifesto commitments. If not, we will lose people's support with obvious consequences," she added.

Thursday's meeting was attended by Congress general secretaries, in-charges, party chiefs and state CLP leaders.

Tags: sonia gandhi, congress, rahul gandhi, priyanka gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

(Photo: File)

BJP leader Chinmayanand, accused of rape, questioned for 7 hours: report

At least 11 bodies were recovered while five people have been rescued at Khatlapura Ghat in Bhopal after the boat they were in capsized Friday morning during Ganesh immersion. (Photo: ANI)

Boat capsizes during Ganpati Visarjan in Bhopal, 11 dead

Modi's words of praise came ahead of the Assembly elections in Jharkhand later this year. (Photo: File)

'Those who thought they're above law are now in jail': PM jabs Chidambaram

However, the project was the outcome of the scientists and the UPA government during 2008-09, asserted Kumaraswamy. (Photo: File)

‘PM Narendra Modi brought bad luck’: Kumaraswamy on Chandrayaan-2

MOST POPULAR

1

Ganesh Visarjan 2019: King Khan bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa

2

Social network launches dating app to rival Tinder

3

Frogs divorced after 2 months to stop rains in Madhya Pradesh

4

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

5

Hyderabad family buys Ganpati laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Wednesday, Bollywood and TV celebs like Saqib Saleem, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gautam Gulati, Surveen Chawla and others came together to watch Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha starrer 'Dream Girl' at the star-studded screening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town & TV celebs watch Ayushmann-Nushrat's Dream Girl at screening

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has always been breaking stereotype in Indian film industry. Right from item numbers to fitness, the 45-year-old actor is setting new benchmark of fitness in the industry and became an inspiration for many aspiring actresses. (Photos: Instagram)

Fit and Fab: At 45, Malaika Arora sets new benchmark of fitness

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda has recently met 'Kabir Singh' actress Kiara Advani in Mumbai. Interestingly, the duo's meeting considered as 'Arjun Reddy's great meet with his on-screen ladylove Preethi. So, are they going to do a movie together? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: When Arjun Reddy met Preethi

Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Mallika Sherawat, Vivek Oberoi and others spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Kareena, Sonam, Ayushmann, Malaika & others snapped; see pics

On Thursday, Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Katrina Kaif attended a press conference of 20th edition of the NEXA IIFA Awards. The stars were looking glamourous and had a lot of fun at the prestigious event that took place in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Madhuri, Salman, Katrina spread glamour at IIFA Press Conference; view pics

Amidst heavy rains in Mumbai, the makers of 'Chhichhore' arranged a special screening for Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Stars like Vicky Kaushal, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Saqeeb Saleem, Zaheer Iqbal, Aayush Sharma and others attended the screeening of Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Vicky, Sonakshi, Sanya & others attend Chhichhore screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham