Ahmedabad schools asked to host events on Article 370, 35 A on PM's birthday

The school principals of the 1,050 secondary and higher secondary schools have been asked to submit details of the events along with photo.

The circular read: "Under Article 370 and 35 A, the Indian Parliament has taken appreciative and people-oriented step which has received a lot of appreciation from the entire country. The country has received a foremost identity in the world.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: In a circular issued by the Ahmedabad district education department has asked all the government, grant-in-aid and self-financed secondary and higher secondary schools to arrange a host of programmes on PM Narendra Modi's birthday including debates and lectures around the government's move to abrogate Article 370.

The circular read: "Under Article 370 and 35 A, the Indian Parliament has taken appreciative and people-oriented step which has received a lot of appreciation from the entire country. The country has received a foremost identity in the world.”

“September 17 is Prime Minister’s birthday. So on this day, all schools should arrange in the morning assembly session elocution competition, debate competition, group discussion and essay competition along with other competitions by experts so that the students get to understand Article 370 and 35 A,” the Indian Express report quoted the circular.

The school principals of the 1,050 secondary and higher secondary schools have been asked to submit details of the events along with photographs. The school then have to provide documentation of the events to the Shala Vikas Sankul, that will then send them to the director of secondary education office.