Friday, Sep 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:02 PM IST

India, All India

5 Indian women police officers honoured by UN for contribution in South Sudan

PTI
Published : Sep 13, 2019, 3:02 pm IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2019, 3:02 pm IST

The women officers are engaged in community policing, administrative, operational duties and capacity building of local authorities.

The women officers were honoured by the UN for upholding the UN mandate of protection of civilians in conflict-ridden South Sudan. (Photo: Twitter | All India Radio)
 The women officers were honoured by the UN for upholding the UN mandate of protection of civilians in conflict-ridden South Sudan. (Photo: Twitter | All India Radio)

New Delhi: Five Indian women police officers were honoured by the United Nations for their commendable services in the world body's mission in South Sudan, officials said on Friday.

The women officers who were conferred the UN medal were Reena Yadav, Inspector, Chandigarh Police, Gopika Jahagirdar, DSP, Maharashtra Police, Bharati Samantray, DSP in the MHA, Ragini Kumari, Inspector in the MHA and Kamal Shekhawat, ASP, Rajasthan Police.

The Indian women police officers received the UN medal at a medal parade in the United Nations Mission in Juba in South Sudan on Tuesday, a Home Ministry official said.

The women officers were honoured by the UN for upholding the UN mandate of protection of civilians in conflict-ridden South Sudan.

The women officers are engaged in community policing, administrative, operational duties and capacity building of local authorities.

Working in coherence with UN core values of professionalism, integrity and respect for diversity, the Indian women have become a force to reckon with in the UN Mission in South Sudan, another official said.

Tags: united nations, south sudan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The AIADMK leader – S Jayagopal is a former councillor and Kancheepuran East Mandram Assistant Secretary. Jayagopal erected the hoardings in Pallikaranai to announce the wedding of his son. Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam was also one of the invitees at the event. (Photo: File)

AIADMK leader booked for erecting illegal hoardings that killed Chennai techie

The Saradha group of companies has allegedly duped lakhs of people to the tune of Rs 2500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: Kolkata HC vacates order granting protection from arrest to ex-top cop Rajeev Kumar

The decision was taken in order to break away from the past practice of waiting for the affected state to submit a memorandum seeking a central assessment. (Photo: ANI)

Inter-ministerial central team visits flood affected areas in Punjab

A Delhi court Friday dismissed a plea by former finance minister P Chidambaram, lodged in Tihar jail in the INX Media corruption case, seeking to surrender in the money laundering case. (Photo: File)

INX case: Delhi court dismisses Chidambaram's plea to surrender in money laundering

MOST POPULAR

1

Human bodies move for more than a year after death: Australian Scientist’s revelation

2

Find out how a giant, angry seal helps Australian cops to bust international drug ring

3

Lost your mobile phone? No worries, govt will help you locate it

4

One computer with Two Screens: How have Laptops changed over time

5

Apple's horrible misses so far this year

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

The Nobel Peace Prize winning Catholic nun who spent 45-years serving for the poor, sick, orphaned, and dying. (Photo: AP)

Hymns and prayers: Kolkata celebrates death annversary of Saint Mother Teresa

Actresses who starred in 'The Truth' are seen gracing the red carpet at Day 1 of the Venice Film Festival. (Photo: AP)

Venice Film Festival: Best-dressed on the red carpet

Diva Dhawan was the show stopper for SVA by Sonam and Paras Modi. The shimmery black gown had a broad, brocade panel at the wasit. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Lakme Fashion Week: Designers bring out their best for finale

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham