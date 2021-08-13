COVID-19: India reports 40,120 fresh infections, active cases lowest since March 2020

Friday, Aug 13, 2021 | Last Update : 01:59 PM IST

ANI
Published : Aug 13, 2021, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2021, 10:32 am IST

The daily positivity rate is at 2.04 per cent also remains less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days

As per the ministry, India has also achieved the highest ever recovery rate, presently at 97.46 per cent. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: After 42,295 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 active caseload dropped to 3,85,227 and now only constitute 1.2 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

As many as 40,120 new coronavirus cases were registered in the 24-hour period, taking the cumulative infections to 3,21,17,826. With 585 new deaths, the death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 4,30,254.

 

As per the ministry, India has also achieved the highest ever recovery rate, presently at 97.46 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.04 per cent also remains less than 3 per cent for the last 19 days.

Under Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 52,95,82,956 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far, while 57,31,574 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 48,94,70,779 samples have been tested for COVID19, up to August 12, 2021, of which, 19,70,495 samples were tested yesterday.

