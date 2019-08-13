Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

India, All India

'Nothing to do with food or religion’: Zomato founder on riders' strike

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 1:43 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 1:47 pm IST

Zomato just emerged out of a recent controversy involving a man who had got his food delivered by a Muslim rider.

Zomato delivery workers in Howrah formed a small group to protest over the delivery of beef and pork and have been on strike for a week. (Photo: ANI)
 Zomato delivery workers in Howrah formed a small group to protest over the delivery of beef and pork and have been on strike for a week. (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: Zomato company founder Deepinder Goyal has, in an email to his staff has said in reference to the Zomato delivery workers' protest in West Bengal's Howrah that it has "nothing to do with food or religion or beliefs", warning against "conflating meaningful work and livelihood opportunities with false outrage about religion and personal food choices."

NDTV reported that Goyal, in the email urging staff to "ignore the noise and not get distracted", wrote: "This 'protest', confined to a handful of delivery partners, is limited to the Howrah area of Kolkata and not across West Bengal, as some wildly exaggerated reports make it out to be. The issue was primarily related to a recent rate card correction in that area, something which we routinely do."

Zomato delivery workers in Howrah formed a small group to protest over the delivery of beef and pork and have been on strike for a week. "The company is not listening to our demands and forcing us to deliver beef and pork against our will. Hindus have a problem delivering beef while Muslims do not want to deliver pork. We are forced to deliver such things," Mausin Akhtar, an employee, has been quoted as telling news agency ANI.

In the email, Goyal explained that the resentment is linked to a system in which rate cards for delivery partners are revised when order density increases. "Our delivery partners keep earning the same amount of money after the rate card correction, and our unit economics become better, making the business more sustainable. This allows us to expand and continue to create more employment opportunities for more delivery partners," said the email, asserting that the choice to continue with Zomato lies with the delivery partner.

"Occasionally, a handful of delivery riders don't understand the rate card corrections and start protesting against the change. In this case in Howrah, instead of constructive engagement with their local Zomato executives, these riders approached a local politician and deliberately framed the issue incorrectly," Goyal wrote in the email, reported NDTV.

"We know this because we took a look in our order database and there were zero orders from local homes for any item containing pork in the last three months in that entire area. There was one order of a food item containing beef but the customer cancelled that order before it was executed, let alone delivered."

The protests drew a lot of attention, much to the dismay of the company after the involvement of a local politician, Sanjeev Kumar Shukla who also happens to be listed on Facebook as "in-charge BJP membership programme and secretary, BJP Uttar Howrah Mandal". The protest was reportedly triggered by the buzz that a beef biryani outlet was being added to Zomato's list of restaurants in Howrah.

Zomato just emerged out of a recent controversy involving a man who had got his food delivered by a Muslim rider. He had thrown a tantrum on Twitter, asking for a refund and cancellation of the order. The company earned praise for its response: "Food has no religion, food is religion".

Tags: zomato, deepinder goyal, beef and pork, delivery workers, kolkata
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

On Monday, August 12, Governor Malik had declared the offer to Rahul Gandhi to spite Rahul Gandhi’s comment that there had been violence in Jammu and Kashmir in protest against the government's move to end special status and split the state into two union territories. (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

‘Need freedom to travel, meet people, not aircraft’: Rahul Gandhi to J&K Guv

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot accompanied the former prime minister. (Photo: ANI)

Manmohan Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-poll from Rajasthan

‘If Chidambaram ji wants to communalise the matter, this is dirty politics,’ Javadekar said on being asked to respond on Chidambaram's statement. (Photo: ANI)

Chidambaram doing dirty politics on Article 370: Prakash Javadekar

The Independence Day parade will be commanded by Deputy Superintendent of police, Dineshwari Nand, while Assistant Sub-Inspector, Anita Meshram, will be Parade Second-in-Command. (Photo: ANI)

Chhattisgarh: Women officers to lead the Independence Day parade in Dantewada

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is going to destroy the competition

2

Nina Vargas has a plan to help Bollywood celebrities achieve success through brands

3

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

4

Infinix Hot 7 review: Perfectly hot to handle!

5

Apple’s worst iPhone fears coming true

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham