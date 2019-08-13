Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:22 PM IST

India, All India

Rebel Cong-JD(S) Karnataka leaders move SC for urgent hearing of plea challenging disqualification

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 6:46 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 6:46 pm IST

A total of 17 rebel MLAs were disqualified from the House ahead of the July 29 trust vote moved by then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, to give the memo to the registrar. (Photo: PTI)
 A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, to give the memo to the registrar. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, asked rebel Congress-JD(S) MLAs from Karnataka to hand over to its registrar a memo seeking an urgent listing of their plea challenging their disqualification from the state Assembly.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the rebel MLAs, to give the memo to the registrar.

Rohatgi told the bench that all these MLAs have been disqualified and their matter should be listed on August 19 for hearing.

A total of 17 rebel MLAs were disqualified from the House ahead of the July 29 trust vote moved by then chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy lost the floor test, paving the way for a BJP-led government in the state under B S Yediyurappa.

Two rebel Congress leaders - Ramesh L Jharkhiholi and Mahesh Kumathalli - and an independent leader R Shanker, who were disqualified on July 25, had moved the apex court on July 29.

Other 14 rebel MLAs were disqualified on July 28 by the then Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar.

After the fall of the Congress-JD(S) government on July 29, Ramesh Kumar had resigned as the Speaker.

The disqualified JD(S) MLAs -- A H Vishwanath, K Gopalaiah and Narayana Gowda -- filed a joint petition challenging the July 28 decision of disqualification by K R Ramesh Kumar.

The Congress MLAs who have approached the apex court are Prathap Gouda Patil, B C Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, S T Somashekar, Byrathi Basavaraj and Munirathna.

Other Congress leaders who were also disqualified are Roshan Baig, Anand Singh, M T B Nagaraj, Sudhakar and Sand Shrimant Patil.

They have sought direction for quashing and setting aside the order of the Speaker rejecting the resignations tendered by them.

In the petition, they have also narrated the sequence of events leading to their disqualification and sought a direction to call for records of the proceedings before the Speaker, pertaining to the resignation and disqualification proceedings against them.

The rebel leaders have alleged that the decision taken by Ramesh Kumar before his resignation as the Speaker was wholly "illegal, arbitrary and mala fide" exercise of his power under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

They also questioned his decision to reject their resignations by holding that it was not voluntary and genuine.

They alleged that the Speaker acted in haste as he had received a letter from the party to take action accordingly, his action is in violation of the fundamental rights of the petitioners guaranteed under Articles 19 and 21.

Tags: karnataka, rebel mlas

Latest From India

Referring to BJP's allegations that Durga Puja is being curtailed in the state by the TMC government, she said the saffron party should first look into the work it has done since it came to power at the Centre. (Photo: File)

I Know more Sanskrit scriptures than those who question my Hindu identity: Mamata

The incident came to light when the family members of the victim found out about her seven-month pregnancy. (Photo: Representational)

Deaf-dumb minor seven months pregnant after being raped for months in UP

Puri is an accused in a money laundering case related to the now scrapped Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal. (Photo: File)

Chopper deal: Ratul Puri moves HC seeking anticipatory bail

The worker died after he was trapped in the debris of one of the sheds, which collapsed in the blasts. (Photo: Representational)

One killed in fire in Tamil Nadu cracker unit

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

2

Latest iPhone 11 Pro renders will blow your mind

3

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

4

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is going to destroy the competition

5

Nina Vargas has a plan to help Bollywood celebrities achieve success through brands

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham