Maharashta minister asks flood-affected people to 'shut up' when they demanded relief

Mumbai: Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil sparked a controversy on Monday when he allegedly snapped at a group of flood-affected people in Shirol taluka in Kolhapur district who were demanding immediate relief.

Patil was addressing a group in Shirol. Kolhapur and Sangli in Western Maharashtra are the worst flood-affected districts. Patil is also the Guardian Minister of Pune and Kolhapur.

While he was addressing, some people tried to draw his attention to their plight and some demanded immediate relief. Patil assured them all help but allegedly lost his temper and asked them to “shut up” in Marathi.

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik criticised Patil. “Instead of listening to the people and reassuring them, he shouted at them and asked them to ‘shut up’.”

The government has been under attack by the Opposition over the flood situation. Former CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, speaking to the media in Satara, said, “The Devendra Fadnavis government appears to be giving western Maharashtra secondary treatment. When Sangli and Kolhapur were flooded, Fadnavis was touring Vidarbha for his poll campaign. I wonder if he would have adopted the same attitude if Vidarbha was flooded.”

The BJP hit back at Chavhan for doing petty politics. The CM not only curtailed his Mahajandesh Yatra but also called off his Russia visit scheduled after August 10 to look after the state.