Kashmir is very sensitive, make it normal, ensure no one is killed: SC to Centre

Centre gives 2 weeks time to govt to bring normalcy before it will hear petitions on Article 370 abrogation.

The centre replied that it is reviewing the situation in Kashmir on a day-to-day basis. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hearing on petitions filed before it concerning the crackdown and restrictions in Kashmir, the Supreme Court said, “The present situation in Jammu and Kashmir is very sensitive and it should be ensured that there is no loss of life there.”

Representing the government in the case, Attorney General K K Venugopal said, “We have to ensure that law and order situation in J&K is maintained.”

Referring to the agitation in Kashmir back in July 2016 after the encounter of terrorist Burhan Wani, the government informed the apex court that it would take some days to restore normalcy.

The bench refused to give immediate directions on a plea for lifting several restrictions including communication in J&K.

The court has asked the centre to ensure normalcy in the state and the matter would be taken up for hearing after two weeks.