Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

India, All India

Kashmir is very sensitive, make it normal, ensure no one is killed: SC to Centre

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 1:55 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 2:00 pm IST

Centre gives 2 weeks time to govt to bring normalcy before it will hear petitions on Article 370 abrogation.

The centre replied that it is reviewing the situation in Kashmir on a day-to-day basis. (Photo: PTI)
 The centre replied that it is reviewing the situation in Kashmir on a day-to-day basis. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Hearing on petitions filed before it concerning the crackdown and restrictions in Kashmir, the Supreme Court said, “The present situation in Jammu and Kashmir is very sensitive and it should be ensured that there is no loss of life there.”

The centre replied that it is reviewing the situation in Kashmir on a day-to-day basis.

Representing the government in the case, Attorney General K K Venugopal said, “We have to ensure that law and order situation in J&K is maintained.”

Referring to the agitation in Kashmir back in July 2016 after the encounter of terrorist Burhan Wani, the government informed the apex court that it would take some days to restore normalcy.

The bench refused to give immediate directions on a plea for lifting several restrictions including communication in J&K.

The court has asked the centre to ensure normalcy in the state and the matter would be taken up for hearing after two weeks.

Tags: kashmir turmoil
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

On Monday, August 12, Governor Malik had declared the offer to Rahul Gandhi to spite Rahul Gandhi’s comment that there had been violence in Jammu and Kashmir in protest against the government's move to end special status and split the state into two union territories. (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

‘Need freedom to travel, meet people, not aircraft’: Rahul Gandhi to J&K Guv

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot accompanied the former prime minister. (Photo: ANI)

Manmohan Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-poll from Rajasthan

‘If Chidambaram ji wants to communalise the matter, this is dirty politics,’ Javadekar said on being asked to respond on Chidambaram's statement. (Photo: ANI)

Chidambaram doing dirty politics on Article 370: Prakash Javadekar

The Independence Day parade will be commanded by Deputy Superintendent of police, Dineshwari Nand, while Assistant Sub-Inspector, Anita Meshram, will be Parade Second-in-Command. (Photo: ANI)

Chhattisgarh: Women officers to lead the Independence Day parade in Dantewada

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is going to destroy the competition

2

Nina Vargas has a plan to help Bollywood celebrities achieve success through brands

3

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

4

Infinix Hot 7 review: Perfectly hot to handle!

5

Apple’s worst iPhone fears coming true

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham