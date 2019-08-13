Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 12:50 PM IST

Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar market in Delhi, 21 fire tenders at spot

ANI
Gandhi Nagar market situated in Shahdara area of New Delhi is one of Asia's largest textile market.

A major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday morning. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday morning.

At least 21 fire tenders have reached the spot and are making efforts to douse the flame.

No loss of life or injuries has been reported so far.

More details in this regard are awaited.

Gandhi Nagar market situated in Shahdara area of New Delhi is one of Asia's largest textile market. It is believed that the market has a footfall of around 10,000 to 20,000 people every day.

