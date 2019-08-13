Fire breaks out at Gandhi Nagar market in Delhi, 21 fire tenders at spot

Gandhi Nagar market situated in Shahdara area of New Delhi is one of Asia's largest textile market.

A major fire broke out at Gandhi Nagar market on Tuesday morning. (Representational Image)

At least 21 fire tenders have reached the spot and are making efforts to douse the flame.

No loss of life or injuries has been reported so far.

More details in this regard are awaited.

