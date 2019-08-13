DTC suspends bus service between Delhi and Lahore

The bus service is operated from Ambedkar Stadium terminal.

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Monday suspended the Sada-e-Sarhad bus service between Delhi-Lahore after Pakistan decided to discontinue it in the wake of India revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status. The bus was to depart for Lahore at 6 am. However, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Saturday informed the DTC of its decision to suspend the service from Monday. Following Pakistan’s decision, DTC in a statement said it was unable to send the bus to Lahore from August 12. The Sada-e-Sarhad bus service plied from Delhi to Lahore every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, while the PTDC bus operated from Lahore to Delhi every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. The bus service is operated from Ambedkar Stadium terminal.