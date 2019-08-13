Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 02:32 PM IST

India, All India

Arguements before SC on 'whether temple existed at disputed site' in Ayodhya

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 1:23 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 1:23 pm IST

Earlier, three judges of the Allahabad HC had held that there was a temple at the disputed site.

The bench had, on Friday, last asked as to whether anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' (descendants of Lord Ram) dynasty still resides in Ayodhya. (Photo: File)
 The bench had, on Friday, last asked as to whether anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' (descendants of Lord Ram) dynasty still resides in Ayodhya. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Arguments on whether a temple existed at the disputed site in Ayodhya were presented on Tuesday before the Supreme Court which heard the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the fifth day.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla Virajman, advanced arguments on whether there was an existing temple over which the mosque came up, before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Three judges of the Allahabad High Court had held that there was a temple at the disputed site, Vaidyanathan told the bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

"Justice S U Khan of the high court had said that the mosque was built on the ruins of the temple," the senior advocate told the bench.

Senior advocate K Parasaran, also appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla Virajman' told the court that it must do "full and complete justice" in all matters before it.

The bench had, on Friday, last asked as to whether anyone from the 'Raghuvansha' (descendants of Lord Ram) dynasty still resides in Ayodhya.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya to be partitioned equally among the three parties--the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, which was constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.

Tags: ayodhya, ram janmabhoomi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

On Monday, August 12, Governor Malik had declared the offer to Rahul Gandhi to spite Rahul Gandhi’s comment that there had been violence in Jammu and Kashmir in protest against the government's move to end special status and split the state into two union territories. (Photo: Pritam bandyopadhyay)

‘Need freedom to travel, meet people, not aircraft’: Rahul Gandhi to J&K Guv

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot accompanied the former prime minister. (Photo: ANI)

Manmohan Singh files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-poll from Rajasthan

‘If Chidambaram ji wants to communalise the matter, this is dirty politics,’ Javadekar said on being asked to respond on Chidambaram's statement. (Photo: ANI)

Chidambaram doing dirty politics on Article 370: Prakash Javadekar

The Independence Day parade will be commanded by Deputy Superintendent of police, Dineshwari Nand, while Assistant Sub-Inspector, Anita Meshram, will be Parade Second-in-Command. (Photo: ANI)

Chhattisgarh: Women officers to lead the Independence Day parade in Dantewada

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is going to destroy the competition

2

Nina Vargas has a plan to help Bollywood celebrities achieve success through brands

3

Jio's First Day First Show scare, multiplex players express confidence in theatre biz

4

Infinix Hot 7 review: Perfectly hot to handle!

5

Apple’s worst iPhone fears coming true

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham