Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 07:31 AM IST

India, All India

After statue, govt to institute award after Sardar Patel

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJAY KAW
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 6:14 am IST

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has been assigned the task to prepare modalities for the annual award.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Photo: File)
 Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has decided to institute a new annual award in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man of India, for individuals and police personnel, who have dedicated themselves towards strengthening unity in the country. The award will be unique in itself as it will recognise and honour people who have in their individual capacity played a role in building the nation.

The government has also planned to carry out a mega show at par with Republic Day on October 31 — the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has been assigned the task to prepare modalities for the annual award.

Sources said that a committee would be constituted to select the officers as well as individuals and their work will be thoroughly vetted by the Central Intelligence agencies. It is reliably learnt that the annual award in name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will not be based on merely recommendation or nomination.

“It will purely be based on recipients work and dedication towards the country,” a senior officer told this newspaper.

Sources said the government has also directed all the state police organisations to organise a parade at par with Republic Day at the Statue of Unity. A directive issued by the government said that the annual celebration of Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary should be organised on October 31 at the Statue of Unity, with a joint exhibition and parade by a combination of three to four different states every year.

It said that the celebration should be as grand as the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath in New Delhi.

The Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue is constructed at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore.

While dedicating the 182-metre sculpture to the nation, Mr Modi had said that the statue will be a reminder to the nation of Sardar Patel’s courage to thwart conspiracies to disintegrate India.

Also to honour the country’s first home minister,  President Ram Nath Kovind while giving assent to legislation for bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — had stated that these union territories will come into existence on October 31.

Last week, the Parliament had given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating the state, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement.

Tags: sardar vallabhbhai patel, modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Elephants face threat such as shrinkage of their forest ranges, habitat defragmentation, poaching, captivity and anthropogenic pressure.

India sees alarming fall in wild jumbo population

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank

Lukewarm response to National Education Policy

Senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar (Photo: PTI)

Mani Shankar Aiyar likens Kashmir to Palestine, stirs storm

Babita Phogat

Wrestler Babita Phogat, father join BJP

MOST POPULAR

1

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

2

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

3

Instagrammer called out by own sister for fake hiking picture

4

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

5

Celebrating 100th anniversary of India’s space dream, ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Russia's iconic Metropol Hotel has housed several world leaders over the years. Barack Obama gave a speech there in 2009. (Photo: AP/ Alexander Zemlianichenko)

A peek inside Moscow's iconic Metropol Hotel

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham