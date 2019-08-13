Tuesday, Aug 13, 2019 | Last Update : 05:46 PM IST

India, All India

Affected by floods, rains, Karanataka to keep independence day celebrations simple

PTI
Published : Aug 13, 2019, 4:54 pm IST
Updated : Aug 13, 2019, 4:54 pm IST

In all districts, sub-divisions and taluks, respective Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildars will hoist the flag.

Due to floods in most districts, it has been ordered to celebrate the independence day in a simple way. (Photo: File)
 Due to floods in most districts, it has been ordered to celebrate the independence day in a simple way. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate the country's independence day in a "simple" way as most parts of the State had been affected by floods and incessant rains.

With Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa heading a "one-man" Cabinet with no Ministers, senior government officials have been asked to hoist the national flag on August 15 at district and taluk level functions.

In the normal course, Ministers do the honours at district headquarters. In a letter to Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Police Commissioners and Police Superintendents, office of the Chief Secretary said that other than Bengaluru City, in all other districts, sub-divisions and taluks, respective Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Tahsildars have been instructed to hoist the national flag.

Also, due to floods in most districts, it has been ordered to celebrate the independence day in a simple way, the letter read.

A total of 2,217 villages in 86 taluks of 17 districts have been affected due to floods and rains in the State, where 1,224 relief camps have been opened giving shelter for nearly four lakh people.

The rain fury has left 48 persons dead in the State, while 16 are missing. Yediyurappa, who took oath as the Chief Minister on July 26, will be hoisting the national flag at the main function in the state capital Bengaluru.

The Chief Minister has already indicated that a decision on Ministry expansion is likely after August 16, following his visit to Delhi to meet the party's central leadership.

According to party sources, only 10 to 12 members are likely to be inducted into the Ministry in the first round.

Tags: b s yediyurappa, karnataka
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

Patwari's comment came in response to Chouhan’s statement where he lauded the government's decision to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution, that granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: Twitter | PTI)

You're a sycophant: Cong leader slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan for ‘worshiping’ PM, Shah

A thorough investigation into the matter is underway and the police are making efforts to nab the robbers. (Photo: ANI)

Panipat: Robbers break into bank through ceiling, decamp with jewellery

The entire incident was recorded live on Facebook by Sharma. The video went viral and is winning heart. (Photo: Facebook)

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

He also asked the District Collector to expedite efforts to recover the bodies of those missing in the landslide in Puthumala. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul appreciates people of Wayanad for showing courage during heavy floods

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Kerala vendor donates shop full of new clothes for flood relief

2

Latest iPhone 11 Pro renders will blow your mind

3

Jewellery shops selling tricolour, 'abrogation of Art 370' themed Rakhis in Surat

4

Apple iPhone 11 Pro is going to destroy the competition

5

Nina Vargas has a plan to help Bollywood celebrities achieve success through brands

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham