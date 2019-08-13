88 dead, 40 missing in Kerala; CM to visit flood-affected areas today

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit.

Eighty-eight people have died across 14 districts of flood-battered Kerala while 40 are missing, authorities said on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Eighty-eight people have died across 14 districts of flood-battered Kerala while 40 are missing, authorities said on Tuesday.

As per official data recorded till 9 am on Tuesday, 34 people have sustained injuries in the natural calamity.

Torrential rains over the last few days in the state have led to many deaths and caused landslides in some districts. Malappuram is the worst hit with the highest death toll of 29.

As many as 1,332 relief camps are currently operational in the state.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has left from Thiruvananthapuram and will visit flood-affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram later in the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next five days in the state.

