SC refuses to pass interim order staying demolitions across states

Published : Jul 13, 2022, 1:24 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2022, 1:24 pm IST

The apex court said it cannot pass an omnibus order preventing authorities from taking action

 The Supreme Court of India. (ANI File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to pass an interim direction staying demolitions across states, and said it cannot pass an omnibus order preventing authorities from taking action.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and P S Narasimha asked the parties to complete pleadings in the matter, and said it will hear the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind against demolitions on August 10

"Rule of law has to be followed, there is no dispute on that. But can we pass an omnibus order? If we pass such an omnibus order, will we not prevent the authorities from taking action against the violators," the bench said.

The top court was hearing pleas filed by the Muslim body seeking directions to the Uttar Pradesh government and other states to ensure that no further demolitions of properties of alleged accused in recent cases of violence are carried out. 

