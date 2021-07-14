Wednesday, Jul 14, 2021 | Last Update : 08:17 AM IST

  India   All India  13 Jul 2021  Modi cautions on possible third wave of Covid-19
India, All India

Modi cautions on possible third wave of Covid-19

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | VINEETA PANDEY
Published : Jul 14, 2021, 12:40 am IST
Updated : Jul 14, 2021, 12:40 am IST

India on Tuesday recorded 32,906 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 2,020 deaths

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of North Eastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of North Eastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Crowded marketplaces and hill stations may be good for a revival of the economy, but they are also a cause of worry and an invitation for a possible Covid-19 “third wave”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he expressed concern over people crowding at hill stations and markets without wearing masks or observing the social distancing norms. He urged all citizens to guard against complacency to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus.

India on Tuesday recorded 32,906 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 2,020 deaths. The big jump in daily fatalities was because Madhya Pradesh revised its Covid-19 death data. MP is the third state after Maharashtra and Bihar to revise its Covid death figures.

 

“If we remain cautious and take precautions, we will be able to prevent the third wave… there should be no compromise in this,” the PM said during an interaction with the chief ministers of the northeastern states on the Covid-19 situation.

The interaction was attended by the chief ministers of Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. The CMs briefed the PM about the progress of vaccination in their states and the steps that are being taken to take vaccines to far-flung areas. They also discussed the issue of vaccine hesitancy and measures being taken to overcome it and gave an assurance of taking timely action to bring down the positivity rate as well as the number of cases in their states.

 

The PM expressed his worry over the growing number of cases in some districts and stressed the need to detect these signals and take strict action at the micro level. He stressed the need for “micro-containment” protocols in dealing with the situation and asked everyone to make full use of the experience and “best practices” learnt in the past one and half years in this regard.

Noting the fast-mutating nature of the virus, the PM advised strict monitoring of the mutation and keeping track of all variants. He said the experts were studying the mutations and their impact, adding: “In such a scenario, prevention and treatment are critical.”

 

Acknowledging the impact of the pandemic on tourism and business, the Prime Minister strongly warned against crowding at hill stations without observing proper precautions. Rejecting the argument that people want to enjoy life before the arrival of the “third wave”, he said that it needs to be understood that the “third wave” will not come on its own. He said the main question in our minds should be how to prevent a “third wave”. “Experts are repeatedly warning against carelessness and crowding as they can lead to a massive surge in cases,” he said, strongly advocating for the prevention of avoidable crowding.

On Friday, July 16, Mr Modi will interact with the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala to discuss the Covid-19 situation in these states. These are among the states where the infection numbers have seen an increase in several districts or have not in general seen a dip, unlike in most other states.

 

Dr V.K. Paul, Niti Aayog’s member (health), said, meanwhile: “The third wave is already here in the world as 3.9 lakh new confirmed cases are being reported from across the globe each day.”

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday announced its decision to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year in view of the pandemic. In Odisha too the “Bol Bam” yatra has been cancelled. The Uttarakhand police is learnt to have sent back over 8,000 tourists from Mussoorie and Nainital to avoid overcrowding after the visuals of a sea of people surfaced.

Meanwhile, the developers of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine said a deal had been struck with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to produce 300 million doses annually. The SII is also trying to upscale the production of its Covishield vaccine, and 110 million doses have been produced by July. On the other hand, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories has said it will strengthen the commercial rollout of Sputnik V vaccines in India in the coming weeks.

 

Tags: pm modi, narendra modi, covid-19, crowded marketplaces, hill stations, third wave, covid cases india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi (PTI file photo)

Gandhis, Prashant Kishor meet over Punjab, LS polls

Smriti Irani, Sarbananda Sonowal and Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

Smriti, Scindia, Sonowal on powerful panels as govt reconstitutes cabinet committees

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai. (Representative Photo:PTI)

India's first COVID patient tests positive again for coronavirus

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (PTI Photo)

Digital initiatives taken during pandemic will be strengthened: Education Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham