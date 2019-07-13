Organisations representing Kashmiri Pandits observe July 13 as 'Black Day'

Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 09:00 PM IST

Members of the organisations held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan here, even as Martyrs' Day was observed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu: Several organisations representing displaced Kashmiri Pandits observed July 13 as 'Black Day', saying on this day in 1931 the community faced "persecution" in the Kashmir Valley.

Members of the organisations held a demonstration outside the Raj Bhawan here, even as Martyrs' Day was observed in Jammu and Kashmir. July 13 is observed as Martyrs' Day in Kashmir as on this day in 1931, 22 people were killed in firing by the forces of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh.

Observing July 13 as Martyrs' Day by political parties and the government in the state is akin to "rubbing salt into the wound of the displaced community", All State Kashmiri Pandit Conference (ASKPC) general secretary T K Bhat told reporters.

 The demonstration was led by ASKPC president Ravinder Raina and over 400 members from the displaced community assembled in front of the Governor's House. "This day is being observed by the Kashmiri Pandit community as 'Black Day' since 1932 in commemoration of the persecution that was inflicted upon the community on this fateful day in the valley of Kashmir," Bhat said. On this day in 1931, the community was subjected to "loot, arson, murder and mayhem on a large scale in the Valley, forcing the Maharaja's forces to protect them", he said.

Those who participated in the demonstration included leaders from Panun Kashmir, the All India Kashmiri Pandit Conference and the All Party Migrant Coordination Committee.

