Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 09:26 AM IST

India, All India

New cabinet ministers to be sworn in at 3 pm today: Goa CM

PTI
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 8:19 am IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 8:19 am IST

CM said the three members from coalition partner Goa Forward Party and an Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte would be dropped from the cabinet.

Asked why allies are being dropped from the cabinet, the Chief Minister said the decision has been taken as per directives of the central leadership. (Photo: File)
 Asked why allies are being dropped from the cabinet, the Chief Minister said the decision has been taken as per directives of the central leadership. (Photo: File)

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said late on Friday night that he would reshuffle the cabinet on Saturday replacing four ministers and the swearing-in ceremony would be held at 3 pm.

Ten Congress MLAs had on Wednesday joined the BJP increasing the strength of the party to 27 on the floor of the House. The Chief Minister said the three members from coalition partner Goa Forward Party and an Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte would be dropped from the cabinet.

He refused to name the MLAs who would be inducted but said all the four would be from the BJP, with three of them from the legislators who joined the party on Wednesday. Speculations are rife that former leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, Philip Nery Rodrigues and Atanasio Monserratte would be inducted in the cabinet along with Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo.

Sawant said the swearing-in ceremony would be held at 3 pm Saturday. This would the second cabinet reshuffle by Sawant since he took over as the chief minister three months ago. In his first cabinet reshuffle, Sawant had inducted MGP's breakaway MLA Deepak Pauskar after dropping then deputy chief minister Sudin Dhavalikar.

Asked why allies are being dropped from the cabinet, the chief minister said the decision has been taken as per directives of the central leadership. "I don't want to go into details. We have taken this decision to give good governance to the people," he said.

Sawant has the support by three MLAs from the Goa Forward Party and an Independent. Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief and Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai had during the day said they are hoping for an amicable solution to the crisis.

"The GFP is a part of the NDA and had joined the BJP-led government after talks with the saffron party's national leadership," Sardesai said, adding, "The present state BJP leaders were not part of the discussions then. As such, we will take appropriate steps only after talking to NDA leadership at the Centre." "We have not yet received any official communication from the BJP leaders. On the contrary, we have received indications that the matter will be sorted out amicably," he said.

Ten of the 15 Congress MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Chandrakant Kavlekar, switched sides and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday. While the 10 MLAs and Lobo returned here from Delhi, Sawant stayed back to attend a high-level meeting on Friday evening on the issue of mining in Goa, which has come to a standstill following a February 2018 Supreme Court order.

Tags: pramod sawant, bjp, congress, goa forward party, michael lobo
Location: India, Goa

Latest From India

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not just the 'big brother' but his crony friends are watching too. (Photo: File)

Privacy of citizens a severe casualty under BJP govt: Congress

A student was stabbed on Friday morning on the Kerala University campus here following which there were clashes and protests by students. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala University students protest as their mate stabbed in campus

As many as 15 people have lost their lives after 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed torrential rainfall and thunderstorm in the past three days. (Representational Image)

15 dead, 133 buildings collapse as rainfall wreaks havoc in UP

Indo-French exercise Garuda VI falls under the global framework of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and is alternately held in France and India. (Photo: ANI)

Indian pilots taking to Rafale jets 'was amazing': French Air Force's Chief of Staff

MOST POPULAR

1

Attention India! Your next flagship Apple iPhone could be heavily discounted

2

Inspired by Abhinandan Varthaman, Bhopal-based cop sports gunslinger moustache

3

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

4

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

5

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Bollywood celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Daisy Shah, Arjun Rampal and others were spotted in various parts of Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Sidharth, Kiara, Tara and others snapped in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham