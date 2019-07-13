Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 03:44 AM IST

Kamal Nath on mission to hijack Hindutva plan

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 1:45 am IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 2:06 am IST

The Kawariyas take a long journey to a nearby renowned Shiva temple after taking a holy dip in a water body.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath has seemed to be on a mission to hijack Hindutva plank from BJP.

After launching a series of measures, such as protection of cows and hiking honorarium of Hindu priests, hitherto considered area of interest of BJP, Mr Nath on Friday ordered security to saffron-clad “Kawad” pilgrims, devotees of Shiva, during their journey to temples on every Monday during the month of “Sravan”, which falls in July-August.

The chief minister directed all the superintendents of police (SPs) to ensure adequate security to the Kawariyas during their journey to the local Shiva temples, in their respective districts.

He ordered to ban movement of heavy vehicles in the route of the devotees during the period.

The Kawariyas take a long journey to a nearby renowned Shiva temple after taking a holy dip in a water body. They walk barefoot whole night to reach the temple in the early hours of every Monday during the auspicious month of ‘Sravan’.

This was the first time the state government has ordered restrictions on movement of heavy vehicles in the route of journey of the devotees of Shiva during the period.

The chief minister has already declared to establish ‘Gaushalas’ or cattle sheds in every panchayat in the state. A budgetary allocation of`132 crore has been made for the purpose.

Similarly, the state government has announced a three-fold hike in the honorarium given to the priests of temples registered with it.

