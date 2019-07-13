Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 09:26 AM IST

India, All India

Indian pilots taking to Rafale jets 'was amazing': French Air Force's Chief of Staff

ANI
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 8:43 am IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 8:43 am IST

Indian pilots took to Rafale jets during the Indo-French Garuda VI exercise. The air defence drill was held from July 1 to July 12.

Indo-French exercise Garuda VI falls under the global framework of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and is alternately held in France and India. (Photo: ANI)
 Indo-French exercise Garuda VI falls under the global framework of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and is alternately held in France and India. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi/Mont-de-Marsan : Indo-French Garuda VI exercise, held at Mont-de-Marsan air base in France, aimed at enhancing the interoperability level of the French and Indian crews in air defence and ground attack missions.

Indian pilots took to Rafale jets during the Indo-French Garuda VI exercise. The air defence drill was held from July 1 to July 12.

"Indian pilots taking to Rafale jets during the Indo-French Garuda VI exercise was amazing," the Chief of Staff of the French Air Force General Philippe Lavigne said.

"It was amazing. After two or three flights it feels very comfortable and the feedback I've gotten from the squadron says "Wow." It's a combat-proven aircraft and the interface is very nice and clear so it eases the pilot. I think it's a mix between a very good, experienced pilot and a very good aircraft which matched so well," General Lavigne said.

Indo-French exercise Garuda VI falls under the global framework of bilateral cooperation between the two nations and is alternately held in France and India.

"Garuda exercise over the past five editions and now the sixth one has seen increased complexity of the manoeuvres of the planning and of its implementation. More importantly, the Garuda exercises are placed in a larger context of very strong, robust, growing, dynamic, strategic partnership between India and France," India's Ambassador to France Vinay Mohan Kwatra said while highlighting that defence is an important pillar of the India-France strategic partnership.

"We have flown close to 400 hours, out of which, 100 hours were on the Indian aircraft and 300 hours were contributed by the French aircraft," Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said.

"Where we have reached, we ended this exercise with a large force engagement and a very complex planning scenario wherein Rafale and Su-30s flew together against a representative adversary and very realistic scenario. To reach here, the two airforces did two weeks of exercise together," he added.

"The first week was the builder phase wherein simple combat exercises, starting with one versus one, two versus one and two versus two were flown. Thereafter, the second week was the large-force engagements, which included air-to-air refuelling, missions going from two to two and a half hours, the complexity of the engagement increasing, going on to 15 to 20 aircraft in one force and various forms of packages," he added.

The Indian Air Force Vice Chief himself took a sortie on the Rafale aircraft at the Mont-de-Marsan air base earlier on Friday.

Tags: rafale, french air force, indian air force
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said it was not just the 'big brother' but his crony friends are watching too. (Photo: File)

Privacy of citizens a severe casualty under BJP govt: Congress

A student was stabbed on Friday morning on the Kerala University campus here following which there were clashes and protests by students. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala University students protest as their mate stabbed in campus

As many as 15 people have lost their lives after 14 districts in Uttar Pradesh witnessed torrential rainfall and thunderstorm in the past three days. (Representational Image)

15 dead, 133 buildings collapse as rainfall wreaks havoc in UP

Speaking to ANI, the policeman said instead of following the latest trends and copying 'fake heroes' like film stars, he chose to copy Abhinandan's style. (Photo: ANI)

Inspired by Abhinandan Varthaman, Bhopal-based cop sports gunslinger moustache

MOST POPULAR

1

Attention India! Your next flagship Apple iPhone could be heavily discounted

2

Inspired by Abhinandan Varthaman, Bhopal-based cop sports gunslinger moustache

3

Uber? Please take this bird home: 'Drunk' man rescues little bird in Utah

4

This Indian fan blames and slaps himself for India’s semis loss against Kiwis; Watch

5

Ranveer Singh's old school days' pics with model Pia Trivedi breaking internet; see

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMLife

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

The spectacular firewords display at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington DC, to celebrate the Fourth of July. (Photo: AP/Alex Brandon)

Breathtaking firework display on the Fourth of July

Valentino's Haute Couture collection was accompanied by a lot of headgear and a new make up trend of coloured eye brows. With rest of the make up kept simple, the eyebrows stood out. (Photo: AP/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2020: Best of Haute Couture

The 'Hypnosis' collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen included large hypnotic installations across the stage for a dramatic effect. (Photo: AP/Francois Mori)

Paris Fashion Week F/W 2019: Hypnotic silhouettes with exaggerated details

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham