India and Pakistan to hold Kartarpur talks tomorrow

550th birth anniversary of Sikhism’s founder this year.

New Delhi: With several unresolved issues, India and Pakistan will on Sunday hold next round of talks to discuss the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor. Sources said issues like entry of number of pilgrims, overall facilities, safety and security and unhindered travel throughout the year are some of the main issues that India will take up during the talks.

“We are looking forward to this meeting with high expectations and we hope that the first batch of pilgrims can visit Kartarpur on the 550th birth anniversary event of Guru Nanak Dev on November 2, 2019,” sources said.

India and Pakistan had in November 2018 agreed to set up a special border-crossing corridor linking Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan's Narowal district to Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. Gurdwara Darbar Sahib is the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev and is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the river Ravi, about 4 km from Dera Baba Nanak in Indian side.

While India wants Pakistan to allow unlimited numbers of pilgrims through out the year as against Pakistan’s wish to cap it to a certain number, it is learnt that India will also push for access to all Indian passport holders to Kartarpur and not just Sikh pilgrims.

“During the second of talks on July 14 at the Wagah border in Pakistan India is looking at taking forward issues like who can utilise the facilities, how the pilgrims can move across the border, issues like need for travel documents etc. We also plan to work out on the number of pilgrims traveling daily and on special occasions, whether they will travel in groups or individual, ease of travel which means by foot or by vehicles, connectivity at the Zero Point,” sources said.

India expects that on any given day roughly 5,000 Indians will travel to Kartarpur while on special days like Gurupurab etc not less than 10,000 people will cross over.

It is learnt that the Indian side in putting in place hi-tech security systems to prevent any misadventure. “Security of pilgrims and India is non-negotiable. All practices have been put in place,” sources said.

Following their talk on March 14, 2019, India had put a brake and raised certain objections with regard to technicalities of the Kartarpur Corridor. Besides, India had also objected the presence of pro-Khalistan supporter Gopal Chawla in the panel formed by Pakistan to handle the modalities of the Corridor. Indian officials said that they will try to “bridge all such issues.”

Meanwhile, construction works at the site for Passenger Terminal Complex at Dera Baba Nanak, Punjab for Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is in full swing. The project will allow easy access to Sikh pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak.

The on a four-lane highway on the Indian side and the main terminal for immigration and security clearance is expected to be complete by October this year. Sources said that the National Highways Authority working overtime to complete a four-lane highway with slip roads connecting the Zero Point of the Kartarpur Corridor up to National Highway-354. India is also constructing a bridge at the Zero Point and has urged Pakistan to build a similar bridge on its side to provide safety to the pilgrims and address its concerns regarding flooding of the creek area along river Ravi.

Pakistan wants to build a mud-filled embankment in the creek area that will connect with the Indian bridge. However, India has contesting this decision saying this will not only lead to flooding in catchment areas on the Indian side but also pose a threat to the structure of the bridge it has constructed to reach Zero Point. India also has issues with regard to a causeway that Pakistan is building. Sources said that India wants an all-weather road for the comfort of its pilgrims.