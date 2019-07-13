Saturday, Jul 13, 2019 | Last Update : 02:34 PM IST

India, All India

Chandrayaan-2 a very important, prestigious mission: ISRO Chairman

ANI
Published : Jul 13, 2019, 1:48 pm IST
Updated : Jul 13, 2019, 1:48 pm IST

The ISRO chairman on Saturday visited the Sri Venkateswara temple here.

According to the ISRO chairman, the mission is expected to bring forth a lot of new revelations in the field of Lunar science. (Photo: ANI)
 According to the ISRO chairman, the mission is expected to bring forth a lot of new revelations in the field of Lunar science. (Photo: ANI)

Tirumala: Chandrayaan II is a very important and prestigious mission for India, said ISRO chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan on Saturday ahead of the lunar mission's launch on Monday.

The ISRO chairman on Saturday visited the Sri Venkateswara temple here.

Speaking to the media after visiting the temple, he said, "On Monday early morning at 2.51 am, we are going to launch the most important and prestigious mission, Chandrayaan II."

"A GSLV Mark III vehicle is going to be used for the mission and after a successful launch; it will take nearly two months to land on the moon at the South Pole," Sivan added.

Chandryaan-2 will explore a region of moon where no mission has ever set foot. The landing site of the mission, at about 70 degrees south latitude, is the southernmost for any mission till date. No country has attempted this before.

Read | Chandrayaan-2: Know about India’s first lunar landing mission
 

According to the ISRO chairman, the mission is expected to bring forth a lot of new revelations in the field of Lunar science.

"This mission's preparations are going on without any issue and we are ensuring that the launch takes place at the given time as planned." said Sivan.

Tags: chandrayaan-2, isro, narendra modi, neil armstrong

Latest From India

The work on the corridor is expected to be completed by October 31, ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism. (Photo: File)

Pak reconstitutes PSGPC list, drops pro-Khalistan member from Kartarpur talks

BJP leaders Hema Malini and Anurag Thakur taking part in Clean India Campaign. (Photo: Videograb/ANI)

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Hema Malini endeavors to sweep Parliament premises; trolled

BSP chief Mayawati on Saturdag attack at BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of not making a strong law against mob lynching. (Photo: File)

Mayawati attacks BJP govt on mob lynching; urges to make stringent laws

A notification to this effect was issued in the afternoon. (Photo: File)

Ahead of cabinet reshuffle, Goa CM Pramod Sawant drops four ministers

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean them or pay fine! Dubai to impose heavy penalty for dirty cars

2

Swachh Bharat Abhiyan: Hema Malini endeavors to sweep Parliament premises; trolled

3

Here's what Ranveer Singh does after he sees wife Deepika after long trip

4

Apple iPhone with curved screen incoming and we can't wait for it to launch

5

Thousands of letters found buried in holes in Dutch forest

more

Editors' Picks

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

Elnaaz Norouzi in Sacred Games. (Photo: Instagram)

Find out how hottie Elnaaz Norouzi bagged her role in Sacred Games

Ayushmann Khurrana in Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Article 15 set to be this year’s 'Andhadhun'

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan and his 'Super 30' co-star Mrunal Thakur launched Dance with Hrithik, a Facebook Group to encourage self-expression using various dance forms. The group has been facilitated by ‘Dance Out Of Poverty’, an NGO that works with underprivileged kids. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dance with Hrithik: Super 30 stars groove with thirty young fans; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajkummar Rao and others were snapped in the city of dreams in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Oh Snap: Alia-Ranbir, Kartik, Sunny and others step out in style

On Sunday, swagger Kangana Ranaut alongside powerhouse of talent Rajkummar Rao launched first song Wakhra from their upcoming film, Judgementall Hai Kya. The actors set the event on fire. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Wakhra song launch: Swagger Kangana alongside Rajkummar sets event on fire

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham