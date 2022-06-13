Monday, Jun 13, 2022 | Last Update : 01:56 PM IST

  India   All India  13 Jun 2022  Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet
India, All India

Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police over remarks against Prophet

PTI
Published : Jun 13, 2022, 1:08 pm IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2022, 1:08 pm IST

The Bhiwandi police in Thane district had registered a case against Sharma over her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate

Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)
 Citizens hold banner during a demonstration in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2022, in favour of former BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed. (SAM PANTHAKY / AFP)

Thane: Suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who was summoned by the Bhiwandi police in Maharashtra on Monday over her alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, has sought time to appear before the police to record her statement, a senior official said.

Sharma has been granted time and will not appear before the Bhiwandi police on Monday, he said.

 

The official did not specify how much time Sharma has been granted.

The Bhiwandi police in Thane district had registered a case against Sharma over her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate, following a complaint lodged by a representative of the Raza Academy on May 30, he said.

They had also registered a case against expelled BJP functionary Naveen Kumar Jindal over his alleged controversial tweets against Prophet Mohammad and asked him to record his statement on June 15, an official earlier said.

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday detained a 19-year-old Muslim man for allegedly posting a derogatory remark on Prophet Mohammad and showing support to Nupur Sharma over her controversial comments, a senior official earlier said.

 

The accused was taken into custody by the police after tense situation prevailed in the town over his viral social media post, which angered members of the Muslim community, he said.

The man has apologised, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone-II, Bhiwandi, Yogesh Chavan said on Sunday night, adding that an offence was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups).

Chavan appealed to citizens of the town not to believe in rumours and help the police in maintaining law and order.

Earlier, the Mumbra police in Thane asked Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement over her remarks.

 

The Mumbai Police have also summoned her to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her remarks about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy.

The police had asked for a video of the debate from the news channel concerned.

The BJP had on June 5 suspended its national spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled Delhi BJP media head Jindal after their alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet led to an outrage in India and Gulf countries.

Tags: nupur sharma, nupur sharma remarks
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

Latest From India

While 63 of the slain terrorists belonged to banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, 24 others were affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). (Representational image: PTI)

100 terrorists killed in Kashmir in 2022 so far

Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Twitter)

Pune police arrest Santosh Jadhav, shooter in singer Moosewala murder case

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi outside AICC office, after the former was summoned for questioning in the National Herald case, in New Delhi, Monday, June 13, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Rahul appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the illegal structures of the residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against BJP former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma's incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed, in Allahabad. (Sanjay KANOJIA / AFP)

Remarks against Prophet: Protests, curfews across India as UP brings bulldozers into action

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham