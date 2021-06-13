Sunday, Jun 13, 2021 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

Daily COVID-19 count in India remains below one lakh mark

Published : Jun 13, 2021, 10:49 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2021, 10:49 am IST

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,94,39,989

Rajkumar Haryani, 38, poses for photographs after getting a dose of Covishield, Serum Institute of India's version of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Ahmedabad. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: India reported 80,834 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after 71 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 4.25 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,94,39,989.

 

The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,70,384 with 3,303 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases further declined to 10,26,159 comprising 3.49 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.26 per cent.

A net decline of 54,531 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also 19,20,477 tests were conducted on Saturday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 37,62,32,162 while the daily positivity rate has further dropped to 4.25 per cent .

It has been less than 10 per cent for 20 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate fell below 5 per cent and was recorded 4.74 per cent.

 

Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 31st consecutive day.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,80,43,446, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.26 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 25,31,95,048 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

 

The 3,303 fresh fatalities include 1,966 from Maharashtra, 374 from Tamil Nadu, 171 from Kerala and 144 from Karnataka.

A total of 3,70,384 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,08,333 from Maharashtra, 32,788 from Karnataka, 29,280 from Tamil Nadu, 24,800 from Delhi, 21,735 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,812 from West Bengal, 15,503 from Punjab and 13,311 from Chhattisgarh.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

