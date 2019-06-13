Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 09:21 AM IST

India, All India

Three girls including 2 minor go missing in Telangana

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 8:52 am IST

The police are further investigating the matters.

Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri – who are friends and studying in intermediate in Patancheru Government Junior College had left from their residences at 10 am to the college. (Photo: ANI)
 Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri – who are friends and studying in intermediate in Patancheru Government Junior College had left from their residences at 10 am to the college. (Photo: ANI)

Sangareddy: Three girls were reported missing in Patancheru area of Sangareddy district in Telangana, police said Wednesday.

According to the police, the girls have been identified as Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri, both 17 years old students, and Shivani (24).

Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri are friends and went missing from their college here.

"Two girls -- Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri – who are friends and studying in intermediate in Patancheru Government Junior College had left from their residences at 10 am to the college. They did return to their homes in the evening. The girls' parents approached us after they did not return to their homes," the police said.

In the other case, 24-year-old Shivani, who works at a software company, left her home in Ranga Reddy area in the morning to her office but did not return late evening, afterwards her parents informed the police.

Her friend said that he had dropped her to Patancheru in the evening.

The police are further investigating the matters.

Tags: minor, girls, missing, telangana
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

'One of the accused Stan Swamy, who is the resident of Ranchi, his home was searched. Police have recovered some documents and electronic materials,' said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suhas Bawche. (Photo: ANI)

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police raids accused Stan Swamy's home

For ensuring faster approval on files, Modi said both the cabinet minister and his junior colleague can sit together to clear proposals, the sources said. (Photo: File)

‘Reach office on time, avoid working from home’: PM Modi to Council of Ministers

'All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged and digitised. Schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common centres and hostels will be built on them,' Naqvi said. (Photo: ANI)

All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged, digitised: Naqvi

National Investigation Agency on Wednesday recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-Kerala case. (Photo: File)

NIA arrests TN-Kerala ISIS module mastermind; recovers 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

3

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

4

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

5

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham