Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 04:59 AM IST

India, All India

IAF starts rescue ops to look for AN-32 survivors

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 2:58 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 2:58 am IST

15-member team airlifted to location close to crash site.

Army and Air Force personnel at a camp close to the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh.
 Army and Air Force personnel at a camp close to the crash site in Arunachal Pradesh.

Guwahati: After having located the crash site, a team comprising personnel from the Indian Air Force, Army and civil mountaineers has been airlifted to a location close to the crash site.

Informing that a joint team comprising of 15 members has been airlifted to a location close to the crash site, the defence spokesperson said that some members of the search team, comprising nine from IAF mountaineering team, four from Army and two civilian mountaineers, have reached the crash site while some of them are still tracking.

More people are expected to join the first team once a base camp is established close to the crash site. Mi17s and Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) of the Indian Army have been pressed into action for the rescue operations.

Informing that the Cheetah helicopter and an ALH chopper which were conducting the searches on Tuesday could not land at the crash site due to high elevation and dense forest, security sources engaged in the operation said that they have identified a location nearby the crash site where the first team will set up a base camp to carry on the search and rescue operations.

The AN-32 aircraft with 13 passengers onboard had gone missing on June 3 soon after taking off from the Jorhat air base. The aircraft was heading for an advance landing airstrip Mechuka.

Eight days after it went missing in the dense forests of Arunachal, the IAF managed to spot the wreckage of the aircraft which was seen lying amid charred trees on a hill slope.

The IAF is likely to airdrop its Garud commandos along with local teams carrying out combing operations in the thickly forested areas.

Sources said that though the ground search team has taken all necessary precautions, clouds and rain may halt the operation any moment.

Tags: indian air force, an-32

Latest From India

On the other hand, environmentalists are of the opinion that the existence of muggers and gharials together could be the reason for Gharial extinction.

Odisha to check decline of Gharial population in Satkosia

We need to celebrate age and remove the inequalities that work against older people. (Photo: AP/AJIT SOLANKI)

India must take up meaningful initiatives to tackle elder abuse

A dust storm hit several parts of the national capital Wednesday evening, following which a thick haze was hanging over the city, affecting visibility. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi airport's flight operations suspended for around 35 minutes due to dust storm

The home minister said cyclone Vayu is expected to cross the Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Union Territory Diu and he

Cyclone Vayu: 'Over 3 lakh people evacuated in Gujarat, Diu,' says Amit Shah

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

2

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

3

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

4

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

5

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Salman, Kangana, Malaika & others spotted in Mumbai

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham