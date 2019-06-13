Thursday, Jun 13, 2019 | Last Update : 11:23 AM IST

India, All India

Cyclone Vayu will not hit Gujarat; 'very severe storm' to pass Veraval

ANI
Published : Jun 13, 2019, 9:24 am IST
Updated : Jun 13, 2019, 9:24 am IST

Gujarat government evacuated over 2.7 lakh people as 'very severe cyclonic storm' inched closer to state coast.

Vayu is expected to cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with a wind speed of 155-165 km per hour gusting to 180 km per hour. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Vayu is expected to cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with a wind speed of 155-165 km per hour gusting to 180 km per hour. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Gujarat: Vayu is expected to cross Gujarat coast between Dwarka and Veraval as a "very severe cyclonic storm" with a wind speed of 155-165 km per hour gusting to 180 km per hour on Thursday afternoon.

Taking to ANI in New Delhi, MeT Department Director RK Jenamani said that Vayu is expected to reach the coastal area of Porbandar and Kutch with a speed of 135-165 on Thursday morning. "This is similar to the cyclone Fani in Odisha and it is hard to predict its longevity."

He said that its effects will be seen on Thursday and Friday and heavy rain is expected in the affected areas of the state.

Meanwhile, Western Railway cancelled the operation of around 77 mainline trains, while 33 other mainline trains will be short terminated with partial cancellation as a precautionary measure in the cyclone-prone areas. A total of 110 trains of Western Railway are affected.

"Various safety and security precautions are also being taken by Western Railway for train passengers of these cyclone prone areas under the jurisdiction of Western Railways i.e. Veraval, Okha, Porbandar, Bhavnagar, Bhuj and Gandhidham, etc," a press statement by the Western Railway said.

Flights will be suspended at five Gujarat airports – Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla--for 24 hours from midnight Wednesday due to Cyclone Vayu. "Equipment and heavy machinery have been moved to safety at respective airports and the Airport Directors of AAI's Bhuj and Jamnagar airports have been asked to write to the Indian Air Force to suspend operations of civil flights from these two airports also," said the Airports Authority of India.

Gujarat government on Wednesday evacuated over 2.7 lakh people from 10 coastal districts as "very severe cyclonic storm" Vayu inched closer to the state coast and is expected to make landfall between Dwarka and Veraval on Thursday afternoon.

Columns of Army, NDRF personnel, Air Force helicopters and 300 marine commandoes were deployed for rescue and relief operations, while flight operations from five airports in Porbandar, Diu, Bhavnagar, Keshod and Kandla were suspended.

Around 2.75 lakh people were shifted and more than 500 villages have been evacuated from the coastal regions in view of the Cyclone Vayu approaching the Gujarat Coast, the government said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani chaired a meeting with senior state officials, officers of the Army and NDRF and District Magistrates to take stock of the situation.

"47 teams of NDRF have reached Gujarat and over 5 more teams will reach by Thursday morning. Army, Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard have taken their positions. State Disaster Management is at work. Police patrolling will be done throughout the night so that no one is left in the lower regions," Rupani said after the meeting in Gandhinagar.

The NDRF teams have been deployed at Kutch, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Dwarka, Porbandar, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Junagarh, Bhavnagar, Vadodara, Valsad, Surat and Gandhi Nagar; four teams have been pre-positioned at Diu for a prompt response, the government said.

Chief Minister Rupani said that all sea-related activities have been stopped and all departments have been put on alert. "Senior Ministers and Senior Secretaries have been sent to control rooms of district administration and they are monitoring the situation," he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue) Pankaj Kumar said that schools, colleges and Anganwadis would remain shut on June 12 and 13 in the coastal districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised people to closely follow real-time information being disseminated by the authorities. "Praying for the safety and well-being of all those affected by Cyclone Vayu. The Government and local agencies are providing real-time information, which I urge those in affected areas to closely follow," he tweeted.

Vayu comes after an extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Fani' wreaked havoc in Odisha last month.

Tags: cyclone, vayu, gujarat, maharashtra, veraval
Location: India, Gujarat, Porbandar

Latest From India

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, on her maiden visit to Raebareli after the Lok Sabha victory, attacked the BJP, saying that all type of tactics were adopted to win the Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: ANI)

Won with help of Sonia Gandhi: Priyanka Gandhi upset on Cong leaders in Raebareli

A 25-year-old man has been charged for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old girlfriend to death suspecting that she was cheating on him, police said on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

25-year-old Pune IT firm staff murders girlfriend, suspecting she was cheating: Cops

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has been appointed as the Deputy leader of the party in Lok Sabha. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Amit Shah to meet BJP national office bearers, party state-heads today

Of the four GRP officers, Kumar and Constable Sanjay Pawar were suspended on Wednesday. (Photo: Screengrab)

4 railway policemen booked for thrashing journalist in UP

MOST POPULAR

1

Flying taxis in Mumbai and Delhi could become a reality sooner than you can imagine

2

'Will send another': Macron offers Trump replacement 'friendship' oak

3

'My kids loved him': US woman seeks mercy for ex-husband who killed their 5 children

4

ICC World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand; DC's Dream11 Prediction

5

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

more

Editors' Picks

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

Kiara Advani's look in Kabir Singh.

Kiara Advani has this to say about her de-glam look in 'Kabir Singh'

Anurag Kashyap and Narendra Modi.

Modi Bhakt threatens Anurag Kashyap's daughter, filmmaker complains Narendra Modi

more

ALSO FROMLife

A life guard stands near a red flag on the Arabian sea as strong winds gather around the coast. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

Mumbai all set to face first rains of the season

A mother and child cover their heads from the sun as they await the start of the monsoon season. (Photo: AP)

India awaiting monsoons: Mercury at its peak

The monarch's official is celebrated on the second Saturday of June in a ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. (Photo: AP/Frank Augstein)

Trooping the Colour: Britains's most iconic annual event

Celebrate all kind of love from around the world, this Pride Month. (Photo: Representational/Pexels)

Pride Month: Celebrating all kinds of love

Muslims hug and greet each other after the prayers in the premises of the Jama Masjid in Delhi. (Photo: AP/Manish Swarup)

India celebrates Eid ul-Fitr: Highlights of the day

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute to welcome US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP/Tim Ireland)

Queen Elizabeth II hosts President Trump on his 3 day state visit to Britain

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham