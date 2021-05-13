Thursday, May 13, 2021 | Last Update : 05:55 PM IST

  India   All India  13 May 2021  Covid-19 vaccination: BJP hits back at Congress, AAP
India, All India

Covid-19 vaccination: BJP hits back at Congress, AAP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 13, 2021, 7:08 am IST
Updated : May 13, 2021, 11:18 am IST

84% of doses sent abroad are licensing liabilities of Bharat Biotech, SII: Centre

Mr Patra said the SII cannot share the vaccine formula because it has only been given the sub-license by Astrazeneca. — PTI
 Mr Patra said the SII cannot share the vaccine formula because it has only been given the sub-license by Astrazeneca. — PTI

New Delhi: Hitting back at the Congress and the AAP over allegations against India’s Covid-19 vaccination, the BJP on Wednesday said over 84 per cent of the vaccine doses sent abroad were part of the commercial and licensing liabilities of the two Indian manufacturers. 

The BJP said vaccine manufacturers — SII and Bharat Biotech — sent vaccine doses abroad also because of the agreement they had signed to procure raw materials for preparing the jabs.

 

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said 1.07 crore vaccine doses sent abroad were India’s aid to different countries and noted that of those, 78.5 lakh were dispatched to seven neighbouring countries. “A safer neighbourhood is good for India too,” said the BJP leader and also informed that more than two lakh doses were given to the UN peace-keeping force, in which over 6,600 Indian soldiers are deployed.

He also attacked Congress' Rahul Gandhi and the AAP for spreading misinformation that the Modi government has exported over 6.63 crore vaccine doses abroad, while not using those to inoculate Indians.

Noting that the intellectual property rights over Covishield, manufactured in the country by the Serum Institute of India (SII), are with Astrazeneca, a foreign firm, he said the SII was obliged to send a part of the vaccines produced by it abroad.

 

“This misinformation is being spread that Indians were ignored and vaccines were sent abroad. In this global era, no country can exist as an island and there has to be cooperative globalisation," said the BJP leader.

With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asking the Centre to share the vaccine formula of the two Indian manufacturers with other capable pharmaceutical companies to scale up production in the country, Mr Patra said the SII cannot do it because it has only been given the sub-license by Astrazeneca, which has the intellectual property rights over it.

The vaccine indigenously prepared by Bharat Biotech requires a high level of bio-safety, which only a few firms are capable of preparing, and the Centre is holding talks with them, including some public sector undertakings (PSUs), to scale up its production, he added.

 

Tags: congress aap allegations covid vaccination, sii, bharat biotech, licensing liabilities doses sent abroad, bjp spokesperson sambit patra, sii cannot share formula due to tie-up with astrazeneca, bharat biotech vaccine production high-level bio-safety

Latest From India

A health worker prepares to inoculate a person with the second dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a primary health centre in Hyderabad on May 10, 2021. (AFP)

Increase gap between two doses of Covishield to 12-16 weeks: Government panel

NMMC and Navi Mumbai Police conduct joint operation on commuters violation lockdown norms in Navi Mumbai. (PTI)

Lockdown-like restrictions extended in Maharashtra till June 1

Soumya Santosh. (Twitter: @IsraelinIndia)

Centre promises help to family of Kerala woman dead in attack by Hamas in Israel

The district administration had earlier announced that shops selling eatables and other essential commodities in Baramulla would instead of 6 am to 11 am remain open from 4.30 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday to enable people to make purchases for Id. — Representational image/PTI

J&K official beats up people to enforce lockdown, invites public ire

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham