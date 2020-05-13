Wednesday, May 13, 2020 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,954

624

Recovered

24,896

443

Deaths

2,437

22

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Social distancing rules flouted in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar as crowd welcomes monk

PTI
Published : May 13, 2020, 4:24 pm IST
Updated : May 13, 2020, 4:24 pm IST

a large number of people without masks were purportedly seen out on the road to welcome the monk.

Screengrab of the video. (ANI)
 Screengrab of the video. (ANI)

Sagar: Defying the social distancing guidelines for preventing spread of COVID-19, a crowd gathered to welcome a monk and his group when they arrived at a town in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district.

Some videos of the incident went viral on social media, following which police have started an investigation into it.

A large number of people came out on a road on Monday when a group of Jain monks, headed by Muni Pranam Sagar, reached Banda town, located about 35 km from the district headquarters.

In the video clips shared on social media, a large number of people without masks were purportedly seen out on the road to welcome the monk and his group.

When contacted, Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Bhuria told PTI on Wednesday that they got information about the incident from videos shared on social media.

"This seems to be a case of violation of preventive orders issued under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144. Directives have been issued to Banda police station officials to register a case after verification of the videos," he said.

Banda police station in-charge Kamal Singh said they are going to register a case against 400 to 500 unidentified people, for violation of the preventive orders issued during the nationwide lockdown.

Tags: jainism, social distancing, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19), muni pranam sagar
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Sagar

Latest From India

One of the arrested MLAs was Mahesh Parmar.

Two Congress MLAs arrested in Madhya Pradesh for violating lockdown

64 repatriation flights to be operated by Air India from May 7-13. (PTI)

First flight with 177 stranded Indians from Dubai lands in Mangaluru

A screengrab from the video.

Video showing Jammu and Kashmir police vandalising shops goes viral

Representational image. (PTI)

India to rescue stranded Indians in Australia, operate 7 special flights

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Women in US forced to depend on online pharmacies, googled instructions as abortion clinics stay shut

2

Bride in Bareilly, groom in Mumbai: Bollywood-style big fat Indian wedding now goes online

3

Thought H-1B workers had made it? Turns out Google, Microsoft, other tech firms pay them below par

4

Liquor delivery now at your doorstep in Chhattisgarh as web portal, app launched to avoid crowding

5

Unimpressed by online classes, US students of Brown, Cornell, Columbia, other varsities want money back

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham