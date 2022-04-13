Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022 | Last Update : 02:54 PM IST

  India   All India  13 Apr 2022  Conference of chief ministers, HC chief justices on April 30 after 6-year gap
India, All India

Conference of chief ministers, HC chief justices on April 30 after 6-year gap

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2022, 12:04 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2022, 12:04 pm IST

The conference is a platform to discuss challenges being faced by the judiciary and it was last held on April 24, 2016

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (PTI)
  Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana. (PTI)

New Delhi: Speedy delivery of justice, reduction in pendency of litigations and rising vacancies in the judiciary are likely to top the agenda of a conference of chief ministers and chief justices of high courts to be held on April 30 after a gap of six years.

The conference is a platform to discuss challenges being faced by the judiciary and it was last held on April 24, 2016.

 

Such conferences are usually inaugurated by the prime minister in the presence of the Chief Justice of India and the Union law minister. This time too the prime minster is likely to inaugurate the day-long meet.

Though the agenda for the conference is yet to be finalised, sources in the government said issues such as speedy delivery of justice, vacancies in lower courts and the 25 high courts, judicial infrastructure and reduction in pendency are likely to come up for deliberations.

A few months ago, Chief Justice of India N V Ramana had sent a proposal to the government to set up a National Judicial Infrastructure Authority of India (NJIAI) to ensure adequate infrastructure for courts.

 

The proposed organisation will act as a central body in laying down the road map for planning, creation, development, maintenance, and management of functional infrastructure for the Indian court system.

The government has informed Parliament that the proposal has been sent to states for their comments as the state governments are key players in developing infrastructure for high courts and the lower judiciary.

Though it is not yet clear whether the issue of NJIAI will form part of the agenda, it may come up for discussion as a broader agenda for enhancement of infrastructure facilities for courts, the sources said.

After the inauguration of the conference, various working sessions are held where chief ministers and chief justices discuss the agenda items and try to reach a consensus.

 

Usually such conferences are held every two years but there have been exceptions. While the last conference was held in April 2016, the one before it was held in 2015. Before that, the conference was held in 2013. 

Tags: chief justice of india n v ramana, chief ministers conference, hc chief justices conference
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

DGCA has barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained. (Representational image: PTI)

DGCA bars 90 SpiceJet pilots from flying 737 Max planes

On Monday, when the caretaker along with some others was working inside the farmhouse, some unidentified men barged in and started to thrash them, the police said, quoting from the FIR. Rajaram and the others were taken to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, the police officer said. — Representational image/DC

One lynched by ‘Gau rakshaks’ in Delhi

Madhya Pradesh state home minister Narottam Mishra. (ANI)

MP bulldozes properties of stone-pelters on Ramanavami

The UGC had been planning such a move for a long time, but received the go-ahead for it in 2020. (Representational Image/ DC File)

UGC okays double degrees

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham