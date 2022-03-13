Sunday, Mar 13, 2022 | Last Update : 10:38 AM IST

With 3,116 new infections, India's daily COVID cases lowest in 676 days

The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.71 per cent

A person wears a designed helmet and holds a placard to raise awareness against COVID-19 virus spread, at Visakhapatnam beach road on Sunday. (DC Image/Murali Krishna)
New Delhi: India logged 3,116 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 676 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,29,90,991, while the active cases dipped to 38,069, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,850 with 47 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.09 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 2,490 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.50 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,37,072, while the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.13 crore.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

