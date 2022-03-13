Neet-PG cut-off lowered

Sunday, Mar 13, 2022 | Last Update : 03:41 AM IST

THE ASIAN AGE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published : Mar 13, 2022, 1:23 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2022, 1:23 am IST

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has lowered the minimum qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2021 for all categories. (Representational Image/ DC File)
Hyderabad: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has lowered the minimum qualifying percentiles for NEET-PG 2021 for all categories. There would be no change in the rank obtained by the student in the National Entrance Test-Post Graduate 2021 rank.

The decision was reportedly taken as about 8,000 seats in PG medical courses are vacant after two rounds of counselling at the national and state levels. With the reduced cut-offs, more candidates can try to land a seat in the next rounds of counselling. It is estimated that 25,000 fresh candidates can participate in the mop-up rounds of counselling.

 

According to a notice issued by the board on Saturday, for the general category, the qualifying percentile was lowered from 50th to the 35th, or from a cut-off score of 302 marks to 247.

For the SC/ST/OBC category, the cut-off percentiles were lowered from 40 to 25, or from 265 marks to 210 marks. The percentiles were lowered from 45 to 30 for the UR-PWD category, and the marks from 283 to 229.

The notice was issued after the Directorate General of Health Services wrote to the NBE that the Union health ministry had decided to reduce the cut-off percentiles.

