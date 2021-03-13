Saturday, Mar 13, 2021 | Last Update : 06:18 PM IST

  India   All India  13 Mar 2021  No person serving government can be appointed Election Commissioner
India, All India

No person serving government can be appointed Election Commissioner

THE ASIAN AGE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published : Mar 13, 2021, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2021, 8:54 am IST

The court said giving additional charge of the State Election Commission to a government official is mockery of the Constitution

The strong observation from the court came as it took dim view of the Goa government for giving additional charge of State Election Commissioner to a secretary serving under it. — PTI
 The strong observation from the court came as it took dim view of the Goa government for giving additional charge of State Election Commissioner to a secretary serving under it. — PTI

New Delhi: In a major ruling aimed at upholding the independence of the Election Commission, the Supreme Court on Friday said that no person serving the government could be appointed as Election Commissioner as they have to be independent and act independently.

A bench comprising Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that the independence of the Election Commission cannot be compromised at any cost in a democracy and that giving additional charge of the State Election Commission to a government official is mockery of the Constitution.

 

The top court gave a direction to all states to comply with the constitutional scheme of independent SEC if they are in default.

The strong observation from the court came as it took dim view of the Goa government for giving additional charge of State Election Commissioner to a secretary serving under it.

Describing it a “disturbing feature” that an officer serving under the  Goa  government was given an additional charge as State Election Commissioner, the court noted that this officer  attempted to overreach the High Court in the holding elections to panchayats in the state.

The court directed the SEC to issue notification for panchayat polls in Goa within 10 days and complete the election process by April 30.

 

The top court judgment came on an appeal against an order of the Bombay High Court which had set aside the election notification issued by the Goa SEC in the municipalities of Margao, Mapusa, Mormugao, Sanguem and Quepem.

Tags: supreme court, no person serving government can be appointed election commissioner, mockery of constitution, goa government gives additional charge of sec to secretary in it, panchayat polls in goa

Latest From India

US President Joe Biden (L), with Secretary of State Antony Blinken (2nd L), meets virtually with members of the 'Quad' alliance of Australia, India, Japan and the US, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 12, 2021. - On screen (R) are Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. ( OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP)

Modi, Biden, others push for Quad's new vaccine initiative

Additional Session Judge Dharmender Rana granted the relief after police sought an adjournment in the proceedings related to an anticipatory bail moved by Chaudhari in the matter. (Representational image)

Toolkit case: Delhi court extends protection from arrest granted to another activist

Trinamool Congress supporters pray for the speedy recovery of party chief and West Bengal CM Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, outside SSKM hospital, in Kolkata, Thursday, March 11, 2021. (PTI/Ashok Bhaumik)

Six-member TMC delegation to meet EC in Delhi on Friday over 'attack' on Mamata

Sharing her plans in the video, Ms Banerjee, whose her party postponed it's manifesto release which was earlier scheduled during the day, vowed to bounce back in her poll campaign. (Photo: PTI)

Didi shifts blame on her car; wants to return in poll campaign, even in wheelchair

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham