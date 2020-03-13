Friday, Mar 13, 2020 | Last Update : 07:18 PM IST

India, All India

Yediyurappa orders total shutodown in Karnataka for one week over coronavirus

THE ASIAN AGE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Mar 13, 2020, 3:58 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2020, 3:58 pm IST

Malls, schools, colleges to shut; mass gatherings banned all over the state

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa.
 Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Bengaluru: In the wake of India's first coronavirus death in Kalaburagi, the Karnataka state government has decided to close down all activities for one week.

An emergency meeting was summoned by state chief minister B S Yediyurappa with ministers and chief officials on Friday.

Following the suggestions from the Health and Family Welfare ministry, it has been decided to shut down malls, cinema, theatres, pubs, and ban mass gatherings like marriages, gatherings, universities, sports events, fairs, party, function and seminars for next one week.

Government will call owners of shopping malls and multiplex theatres owners to shut down their establishment.

However, the ongoing SSLC, PUC, 7th, 8th and 9th standard examinations would not be affected by the close down. All the universities across the state would be closed for one week, he said.

While issuing travel advisory to officials, asking them not to travel abroad, the chief minister requested general public to avoid unnecessary travel in public transports like BMTC, KSRTC and Metro. The IT professionals working under air conditioners have been advised to stay away from office and work from home.

Restrictions will be intimated to all IT companies to not send their employees abroard and to intimate employees who are already in foreign countries to not fly back to Karnataka.

The government has also requested the people to maintain six feet distance from each other and avoid gestures that could help spread the virus, like shaking hands.

The Health Department had also informed that 250 beds each in Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for Chest Diseases, Bengaluru and Mangaluru Wenlock hospital would be reserved exclusively to treat coronavirus infected patients.

Suggestions to close major hotels were also put forth but officials have not agreed for the same.

Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), kalaburagi, b.s. yediyurappa, total lockdown, rajiv gandhi hospital, mangaluru wenlock hospital
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Related Stories

Latest From India

Farooq Abdullah (PTI file photo)

PSA against Farooq Abdullah revoked, to be released soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI photo)

PM Modi invites SAARC leaders for a discussion on coronavirus strategy

Representational image (AP photo)

Iran Air plane brings Indians to Mumbai

Kamal Nath (PTI file)

Kamal Nath accuses BJP of holding MLAs in captivity, prepared for floor test

MOST POPULAR

1

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

2

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

3

Facial recognition used for rampant surveillance, say artists using cubist face paint to duck the system

4

Damaged your iPhone? You may have to wait for a replacement as Coronavirus hits China supply chain

5

A cool tool for meme makers to play with, Unscreen removes background from videos, GIFs

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham