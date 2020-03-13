Yediyurappa orders total shutodown in Karnataka for one week over coronavirus

Malls, schools, colleges to shut; mass gatherings banned all over the state

Bengaluru: In the wake of India's first coronavirus death in Kalaburagi, the Karnataka state government has decided to close down all activities for one week.

An emergency meeting was summoned by state chief minister B S Yediyurappa with ministers and chief officials on Friday.

Following the suggestions from the Health and Family Welfare ministry, it has been decided to shut down malls, cinema, theatres, pubs, and ban mass gatherings like marriages, gatherings, universities, sports events, fairs, party, function and seminars for next one week.

Government will call owners of shopping malls and multiplex theatres owners to shut down their establishment.

However, the ongoing SSLC, PUC, 7th, 8th and 9th standard examinations would not be affected by the close down. All the universities across the state would be closed for one week, he said.

While issuing travel advisory to officials, asking them not to travel abroad, the chief minister requested general public to avoid unnecessary travel in public transports like BMTC, KSRTC and Metro. The IT professionals working under air conditioners have been advised to stay away from office and work from home.

Restrictions will be intimated to all IT companies to not send their employees abroard and to intimate employees who are already in foreign countries to not fly back to Karnataka.

The government has also requested the people to maintain six feet distance from each other and avoid gestures that could help spread the virus, like shaking hands.

The Health Department had also informed that 250 beds each in Rajiv Gandhi Hospital for Chest Diseases, Bengaluru and Mangaluru Wenlock hospital would be reserved exclusively to treat coronavirus infected patients.

Suggestions to close major hotels were also put forth but officials have not agreed for the same.