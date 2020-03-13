PM Modi invites SAARC leaders for a discussion on coronavirus strategy

Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet, said Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed that the leadership of SAARC nations could chalk out a joint strategy to fight coronavirus and set an example for the world.

He said the SAARC leadership can discuss via video conferencing ways to keep their citizens healthy.

“Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it,” Modi said on Twitter.

South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population, should leave no stone unturned to ensure that the people are healthy, he said.

“I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy,” he said.

“Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet,” Modi said.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) is A regional intergovernmental organization that comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.