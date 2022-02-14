Monday, Feb 14, 2022 | Last Update : 03:01 AM IST

  India   All India  13 Feb 2022  ISRO FEAT: All set for launch of PSLV-C52 with EOS-04 and two small satellites today
India, All India

ISRO FEAT: All set for launch of PSLV-C52 with EOS-04 and two small satellites today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published : Feb 13, 2022, 11:35 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2022, 11:35 pm IST

This will be the first launch for ISRO in 2022 and the first launch after senior scientist Dr S Somanath took charge of ISRO as its chairman

The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)
 The launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C52 is scheduled at 05:59 hours on February 14, 2022 from the First Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. (Photo:ISRO)

Nellore: Arrangements are in place for the launch of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C52 with an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04) and two small satellites onboard, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar, Sriharikota, at 5.59 am on Monday.

The small satellites include (1) a student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from the Indian Institute of Space Science & Technology (IIST) in association with the Laboratory of Atmospheric & Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder and (2) a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B).

 

This is the first launch for ISRO for the year 2022 and the first launch after senior scientist Dr S Somanath took charge of ISRO as its chairman.

The countdown process of 25 hours and 30 minutes, leading to the launch of the PSLV-C52/EOS-04 mission, commenced at 4.29 am on Sunday, February 13, at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Fuel-filling operations are in progress during the countdown, which progressed smoothly, according to sources in Shar.

As per tradition, a team of ISRO officials performed puja at the holy shrine in Tirumala for the success of the mission. Dr Somanath also offered prayers at the Sri Changala Parameswari temple in Sullurpeta, following the footsteps of his predecessors on Saturday.

 

Tags: polar satellite launch vehicle, earth observation satellite (eos-04), pslv-c52
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore

Latest From India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders addresses a press conference, in Panaji, Goa, Friday, Feb 11, 2022. (PTI)

Congress is all set to fight it out in a very close contest in Uttarakhand and Goa

Medical staff collects the swabs from the people for Covid-19 testing at MVP Ward Secretariat in Visakhapatnam. (Age Image)

Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 5,37045

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Amid reports of rift in TMC, Mamata abolishes senior party posts

Crowd of BJP supporters during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's election campaign rally, in Bhojipura, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

EC eases election campaign time limit, allows padyatras

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham