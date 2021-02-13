Sunday, Feb 14, 2021 | Last Update : 12:16 AM IST

  India   All India  13 Feb 2021  Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge for 1 year
India, All India

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge for 1 year

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2021, 6:33 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2021, 7:33 pm IST

Supreme Court collegium withdrawn its approval to a proposal for the appointment Justice Ganediwala appointment as a permanent judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)
 Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court's judge Justice Pushpa Ganediwala, who had delivered two controversial verdicts in sexual assault cases, on Saturday took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year.

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday.

 

Justice Nitin Jamdar, the senior most judge at the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, administered the oath of office to her.

The oath-taking ceremony was attended virtually by the Bombay High Court's Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

Last month, the Supreme Court collegium had withdrawn its approval to a proposal for the appointment Justice Ganediwala as a permanent judge of the court following her two controversial verdicts.

The collegium had recommended that she be given a fresh term as an additional judge for two years.

However, the government issued a notification on Friday saying she has been given a fresh term as an additional judge for one year.

 

Additional judges are usually appointed for two years before being elevated as permanent judges.

The decision was taken after the judge faced flak for her interpretation of sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Justice Ganediwala had recently acquitted a man accused of groping a 12-year-old girl's breast because he did not make any "skin-to-skin contact" with the minor and days earlier, ruled that holding the hands of a five-year-old girl and unzipping the trousers do not amount to "sexual assault" under the POCSO Act.

On January 27, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court order acquitting the man after Attorney General K K Venugopal said the order would set a dangerous precedent.

 

The collegium headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, at a meeting held on January 20, had okayed the proposal for making Justice Ganediwala a permanent judge.

Besides the CJI, justices N V Ramana and R F Nariman are part of the three-member collegium, which takes decisions with regard to high court judges.

Tags: justice pushpa ganediwala, bombay high court
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (PTI)

Shah assures statehood to JK at appropriate time; says its development top priority

A team of scientists have been positioned in order to pin the location of the trapped people in the recent Uttarakhan glacier burst disaster (AP)

U'khand disaster: Rescue teams start widening hole in Tapovan tunnel to reach trapped people

72-year old farmer, Hansa Singh died due to heart attack at Delhi's Singhu border (AP)

Septuagenarian Punjab farmer part of protests at Singhu dies of cardiac arrest

Tanks pull back from the banks of Pangong Tso lake region, in Ladakh along the India-China border on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP)

India did not concede any territory to China in disengagement pact: Defence Ministry

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham