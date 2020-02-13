14 die as sleeper bus crashes into idle truck on Lucknow Expressway

This is how highway accidents happen: Parked truck, speeding bus, and the dead of night

A policeman inspects the mangled remains of a private bus that collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh on Thursday, February 12, 2020. At least 14 people were killed and many others were seriously injured in the accident. (PTI Photo)

Firozabad (UP): A double-decker sleeper bus crashed into a truck being repaired for a flat tyre on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday night, killing 14 people asleep in their seats and leaving 25 others grievously injured.

The cleaner of the truck, who too was injured, said he was changing the tyre by the road side when the bus came hurtling up and drove straight into the stationary vehicle.

There were 50 people, most from Bihar, in the bus, travelling from Delhi to Motihari. The accident took place at 10 am in the Nagla Khanagar police station area.

The 25 injured people are being treated in different hospitals, senior superintendent of police Sachindra Patel said.

One injured passenger told reporters he was on the upper deck of the sleeper bus when the accident occurred, and lost consciousness when the crash happened.

“When I came to, I found everything around me broken. I don't know what happened to the man who was sleeping in the adjoining seat.”