Parliament's Budget Session from January 31

 The Session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Parliament's Budget Session will begin from January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The Session will have 27 sittings and will continue till April 6 with a month-long recess to examine the budget papers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget on February 1.

The first part of the Budget Session will conclude on February 14, he said.

Parliament will reconvene on March 12 for the second part of the Budget Session.

"Amid Amrit Kaal looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Union Budget & other items," Joshi said.

