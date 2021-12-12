Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

Mahapanchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues: Tikait

ANI
Tikait lauded the role of media in highlighting farmers' protest

 Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

New Delhi: As farmers protesting against farm laws have started returning to their homes after year-long agitation against farm laws at various borders of Delhi, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday that Mahapanchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues.

"Every year, a 10-day Kisan Andolan Mela will be held. Mahapanchayat will be held from time to time to discuss farmers' issues," Tikait told reporters here.

 

The BKU leader lauded the role of media in highlighting farmers' agitation and said constant reporting by print, electronic and especially social media put pressure on the government.

Earlier, both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the Winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind had also given his assent to the Bill that completed the process of repealing the three farm laws.

Farmers had been protesting against the farm laws on various borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

The SKM, earlier on Thursday announced the suspension of their year-long agitation after they received a letter from the Central government, with promises of forming a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawing cases against them immediately.

 

The farmers will hold a review meeting on January 15. "If the government does not fulfil its promises, we could resume our agitation," the SKM had said in its statement.

On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the Winter Session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws.

