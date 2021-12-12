Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 | Last Update : 11:49 AM IST

India's active COVID cases decline to 92,281, lowest in 560 days

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2021, 10:06 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2021, 10:11 am IST

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 45 days now

A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai. (PTI/Shashank Parade)
 A BMC health worker conducts thermal screening of an outstation passenger for COVID-19 testing, at Dadar Railway Station in Mumbai. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

New Delhi: With 7,774 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 3,46,90,510, while the number of active cases declined to 92,281, lowest in 560 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll mounted to 4,75,434 with the addition of 306 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

 

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 45 days now.

The number of active cases has decreased to 92,281, comprising 0.27 per cent of the total infections, the lowest in 560 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decrease of 996 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.65 per cent. It has been less than two per cent for the last 69 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.70 per cent. It has been below one per cent for the last 28 days, according to the Health Ministry.

 

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 34122795, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 132.93 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore COVID-19 cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

 

